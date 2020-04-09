The Wall Street Player master

This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL.

The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a lot of clarity is added in the chart to reduce considerably loss, increase daily incomes. This product is more than a dashboard and Auto discipline companion. It can change your perception of the market and your trades.

Power and simplicity stay always better!


Read the WSP manual for knowing the features included in Ultimatum version (documentation link is at the end of herein writings.).

________


Some articles written on the Subject:

A new Revolutionary AI trading tool for the Smart-Money  Visit Medium


IMPORTANT: The system even the Integral version is just a partly made public 

of the TOP-SECRET tool used prior by some of Big Market Players' softwares algorithms.


DISCLAIMER: This tool is not a garanty profit making, but a next-level profit improver for whom are already profitable in the market.

It is designed by Market Professionals for Market Professionals, but not forbid amateurs using it!



___________


WSP INTRODUCTION

Success in trading goes first with a powerful Risk and Money management tool, and it remains quite true!

When it comes to money management matter, most retails traders directly refer to a spreadsheet or grid of amounts to use. Most of time, these utilities are called ‘Money Compendium’. Using them, they begin believing that those data will really help them reach amazing end year results, and think as such their daily trading will improve significantly because of henceforward knowing how they can realize profits and manage efficiently their money. But in reality, when the trader is facing market, it realizes that all those knowledges and data can’t really help him, and begin to seek a way to resolve him or her own manner to handle money and risk according to the specific symbols he took habit trading on or succeeded in the most. For the most of others  one can call ‘amateurs’  they can’t see anything wrong in this situation and turn toward their strategy believing that this one ceased working well. To be frankly, the greatest problem of traders isn’t strategy or trading plan because those elements are always part of trading training and online courses in such a way it’s always learned by even every single newcomer in speculation world, and all trading patterns of history is already known. So, what is the greatest problem the trader facing? Okay, lets respond to that side by side.

 

The greatest issue the traders facing is couple: first it’s matter of money management. But there’s so much more and it is grave because people never recognize it: it is called risk management! And both ones are quite several. Most traders believe that a strong money management leads to success, and it is so wrong. Based on the fact that trading isn’t first a matter of winning on the market, it is as paramount the art of not losing financial assets in those investments or risky activities: That’s why success rely on a strong risk management before, and after, money management for using remaining and safe financial assets for planning purpose. It is important to say the truth like it is: risk management remains quite difficult than money management.

 

What is Money management?

Money Management in trading is the art of using properly financial assets to invest in the market and schedule purpose to reach self-incomes goals.

 

What is Risk management?

Risk Management is the art of managing financial assets to limit losses, preserve capital and stay in the game for the long term. Risk management allows yourself to enter a trading career because it is a long term planning prospect.

 

Why Risk management is quite difficult than Money management?

Any trader can by himself find an approximate lot or trade volume that can suit his wanted purpose when he used to know well the instrument he’s dealing with and how it moves according to volatility or acceleration velocity, but what is the risk incurred according to the stop loss level? Is the trade worth to be taken according to the risk? Is it a good risk-reward ratio? When trying for resolving risk issues  fastly, one can discover that it’s more difficult than what one could believe. And you too, will make that same ascertainment when facing also the market in the flow of the present moment  because the most of those whom lose on the market are wrong risk managers. The truth is, Everyone make a lot of profit even huge profits, but not everyone stay long in the game! Trading activity belong only to market professionals  not fanciful participants!  That’s why Wall Street Player (WSP) is welcomed in your life because it will empower you in money and risk management  such skill even 3 decades of trading can’t help you soundly master, but WSP can bring that handling perfection in your life.

WSP includes so much powerful features, that’s why you absolutely need to read its documentation and discover what you probably ever seen in entire trading industries’ tools.

 

What Wall Street Player (WSP) trading tool resolves?

Wall Street Player trading tool resolves efficiently the discussed topic herein ie. Money management and risk management. So, there’s neither reason a disciplined trader who master his trading strategy can’t perform some breakthroughs with, or at least of the least win regulars and consistent incomes and get successful trading career over the long term  because we know all, money freedom is the core of the matter why we entered all trading industry  and today, this secret tool designed for smart-money or market professionals which we ourselves used prior as internal  is now partly open to public.

 

What is really Wall Street Player (WSP)?

Wall Street Player is in fact a new revolutionary AI trading tool that empower mechanically the trader through automated process and loud background calculus to offer instantaneously amazing needed features for simplifying the trader life. Yes! Now Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the service of the modern market professional.

 

What Wall Street Player resolves as more?

Wall Street Player is more than a money manager and risk management tool. It resolves the most of traders’ issues such us repetitive tasks and anything any trader encounter in his daily life purpose quest as issues.

Through Wall Street Player system, it is offered to the trader many tools in a single one: Money management, Risk management, Purpose management, Trade order Management, Running profit and risks management, Profit and Losses management, Closing position management,   Chart Management, Chart Objects and Indicator management, Automated trades management, Statistics management, Voice notifications, Trade reports and Trade Journal management, etc.

 


What trading platform the system works on?

The system works on Desktop Metatrader 5 trading platform. So, you need to have an account registered on metatrader 5 brokerage provider for dealing with this tool and take advantage from.

 

What are the major versions of WSP?

The WSP suite exists through three major versions or 3 different levels according to the included features.

 

(1) The Wall Street Player – Master      (WSP MS)

(2) The Wall Street Player – Ultimatum (WSP UM)

(3) The Wall Street Player – Integral     (WSP IG)

 

The version that includes all the features, is of course, the Integral version. Each version will suit a different group of traders, and those who want the full range of features should choose the latter.

All those features is soundly exposed in its dedicated manual   You must absolutely read before.

 

What is the numbered version of the system?

The System is at version 1.0 features.

 

Where find the complete WSP Documentation?

The WSP suite manual can be found in a dedicated book called “The Wall Street Player manual”. Downloading it is purely free of cost. But be careful of the disclaimer part within the book before pursue the reading, and enjoy your moment discovering the power of this tool.



Download Links:

 Google Drive: Download (Direct Link)


 Internet ArchiveDownload ( + some others ressources)

 Flip book onlineFlip here (apply zoom effect for perfect view)


Where purchase WSP?

Rendezvous on the Metaquote market website or from your Metatrader 5 desktop app, you can go directly to Expert Advisors or Utilities and search, of course by connecting your metaquote account to metatrader. There, you’d found related information to the price and others details.

Metaquote Link: https://mql5.com/en/users/traorestan16/seller


Download Live Demo files --> Here (Internet Archive direct link)

 

Our Last Word:

We are happy for you for the choice and the trust you placed in this tool. Let’s follow the new movement of revolutionary Market Professionals. Keep remembering “At this age: Speed, Smartness and Automation unified all is the NEW POWER!”

 

Then, become that Wall Street Player that will lead too to financial slaughter!

 


