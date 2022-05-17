Gold trend scanner MT5

Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :

 It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration.
Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves.
ATR Value/Spread ratio: Shows the ratio of ATR and symbol spread useful in choosing a symbol to trade considering money management especially when we are trading in lower timeframes. 

Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
Supports all 21 timeframes of the MT5 platform.
Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
Quick review of signals in the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.



Notes

If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart and set different symbols for it.
The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.

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GBPUSD indicator.mq5 – Smart Signal Arrow Indicator Mark.mq5 is a professional-grade, fully autonomous signal indicator designed for serious traders who want visual, consistent trade signals with smart logic and advanced filtering. Built for GBPUSD M15 , it generates Buy , Sell , Buy Stop , and Sell Stop signals using a custom combination of Alligator (Lips) , RSI , DEMA , and DeMarker indicators — and it even writes signal data to a .csv file for automation or external trade management. K
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