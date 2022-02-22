Hedge Ninja

3

Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com, you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com

WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES

This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date.

So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you have set up).

The only risk you have is if price is consolidating (stays in one place).

Hedge Ninja is a semi-automatic trading tool that you setup with the hedge settings below. When you tell it to trade, either buy or sell it then handles everything for you.

Every time the robot changes direction, it will cover up for your previous losses, so when you reach either of the red lines, your profit will be what you decided it to be.

A good rule of thumb is to use a pretty high risk to reward, but you wind the trading secrets I know how to trade this robot on this link. What you want is for the price to move, and once it starts to move, you're moving straight towards your profit money :)


Settings


ADR / Avg Spread

The ADR is the average daily range showing how many pts this instrument normally moves in a day, on average. This is good to know because you do not want this robot to run over market rollovers where the spread gets a lot higher.

So if ADR is 500 pts, you should try to keep your target points lower than this, more like half your ADR. It's great to combine Hedge Ninja with ADR Scalping indicator.


First Lot / Next Lot

Show your first/next trades lot size. This one calculates real-time so between entry and until you reach the hedge price this will change.


Trade cycle settings

A trade cycle is all your combined hedge trades together. So each cycle aims to open one or more positions, counted together as one unit, and when all trades in that cycle are in total profit or drawdown that you decided, it will close all trades.


Hedge Size (Pts)

This is your hedge distance is before the EA changes the direction of your trade. This could be seen as your stop loss for each position.


Target Size (Pts)

This is how many points away from your entry and hedge your target (take profit) should be. It's not exact but the EA calculates lot sizes the best it can to have your target reach desired price levels.

If you trade intraday, a tip is to have these within the ADR high and low.


Profit Target (%)

This is how much you want to profit in percent of your account equity when the price reaches any of your target lines, both upper and lower.


Max Drawdown (%)

How many % are you allowed to use for your hedge trades before it closes everything in loss?


Exit B/E from Pos+

Set a number from where the EA will close the trade at breakeven if possible. If you enter 3, it will close the trade as soon as it reaches breakeven. This is good if you want to reduce your risk after a certain amount of positions and start over with another trade.













Reviews 3
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
745
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2022.03.22 09:58 
 

Great tool! If used the right way it can be a massive addition to your trading if you are into hedging. Great author too, very supportive and helpful. 5/5

Recommended products
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is the next evolutionary version in the Supertrend G5 strategy line. This version focuses on improving position management architecture and risk control mechanisms, while effectively aligning with prevailing market trends. Core Logic: Trade entry signals are based on the Supertrend indicator (ATR-based). A multi-timeframe EMA trend filter (default: EMA 200 on D1) ensures trades are executed only in the directio
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and overso
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Experts
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Golden AI Magic Sphere
Jian Jie
Experts
Golden AI Magic Sphere – The Ultimate Gold Trading Strategy After four years of extensive backtesting and optimization, the Golden AI Magic Sphere strategy has demonstrated unparalleled performance in the gold market. This cutting-edge trading system combines state-of-the-art AI technology with expert-level market knowledge to create a truly unique and powerful solution for automated gold trading. Whether navigating volatile price swings or identifying breakout patterns, Golden AI Magic Sphere c
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Experts
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Buyers of this product also purchase
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Cool Martingale Pro EA
Truong Ve Quyen
Utilities
Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments. Key Features Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points,
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
Utilities
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Utilities
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilities
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilities
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Utilities
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
News Trapper EA MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Utilities
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use. how to install it and set files       read the blog        after purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel   The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
MT5 OptiBooster
Andrey Dik
Utilities
Dear traders and investors! We present to you the MT5 Optimization Booster – an innovative product that will revolutionize your optimization experience on MetaTrader 5! The MT5 Optimization Booster is based on the innovative Quantum Swap Protocol (QSP) algorithm – a unique proprietary optimization strategy that forms the core of the product and elevates the process of finding optimal solutions to a new level. After the purchase , be sure to contact me . The product is designed to enhance the ca
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilities
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
More from author
ADR Scalping Indicator MT4
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
Indicators
This is easilly the most overlooked indicator that gives you most insights in price action. It's the only indicator I use myself. This indicator gives you insights on how much price will move today, and in which direction most likely. ADR stands for average daily range. If you trade or scalp intraday, you must know the range of how much price will move. Let's say price has moved half of what is normal for the day, and it's in the bottom of price action, it is more likely that price continues to
ADR Scalping Indicator MT5
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
5 (2)
Indicators
This is easilly the most overlooked indicator that gives you most insights in price action. It's the only indicator I use myself. This indicator gives you insights on how much price will move today, and in which direction most likely. ADR stands for average daily range. If you trade or scalp intraday, you must know the range of how much price will move. Let's say price has moved half of what is normal for the day, and it's in the bottom of price action, it is more likely that price continues to
Filter:
chpol8 POL
2581
chpol8 POL 2024.10.28 19:41 
 

It does not work at all. I can;t get lots 0.01 etc. It does not calculate margins. It does not have buttons for buying etc., but only lines!! Nobody answers...

Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
745
Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2022.03.22 09:58 
 

Great tool! If used the right way it can be a massive addition to your trading if you are into hedging. Great author too, very supportive and helpful. 5/5

Mark D
21
Mark D 2022.02.22 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
1668
Reply from developer Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson 2022.02.22 22:20
Hi Mark, I'm very happy you like the EA and that you make money from it. Keep it up and keep us posted if you have more great ways to trade it.
Reply to review