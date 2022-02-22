The ADR is the average daily range showing how many pts this instrument normally moves in a day, on average. This is good to know because you do not want this robot to run over market rollovers where the spread gets a lot higher.

So if ADR is 500 pts, you should try to keep your target points lower than this, more like half your ADR. It's great to combine Hedge Ninja with ADR Scalping indicator.





First Lot / Next Lot

Show your first/next trades lot size. This one calculates real-time so between entry and until you reach the hedge price this will change.





Trade cycle settings

A trade cycle is all your combined hedge trades together. So each cycle aims to open one or more positions, counted together as one unit, and when all trades in that cycle are in total profit or drawdown that you decided, it will close all trades.





Hedge Size (Pts)

This is your hedge distance is before the EA changes the direction of your trade. This could be seen as your stop loss for each position.





Target Size (Pts)

This is how many points away from your entry and hedge your target (take profit) should be. It's not exact but the EA calculates lot sizes the best it can to have your target reach desired price levels.

If you trade intraday, a tip is to have these within the ADR high and low.





Profit Target (%)

This is how much you want to profit in percent of your account equity when the price reaches any of your target lines, both upper and lower.





Max Drawdown (%)

How many % are you allowed to use for your hedge trades before it closes everything in loss?





Exit B/E from Pos+

Set a number from where the EA will close the trade at breakeven if possible. If you enter 3, it will close the trade as soon as it reaches breakeven. This is good if you want to reduce your risk after a certain amount of positions and start over with another trade.