I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy!





The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary.





Characteristics:

- It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor).

- He does not need additional programs.

- Enclose our EA without importing the TimeFrame.

- It can visualize all the open operations.

- Only he needs to execute our EA in only one graph to take all the orders.

- It does not need complex configurations so that our EA works.





Entry parameters:

- Mail: E-mail related to its account of Binary.

- Token: Code of access that it has generated of Binary to operate.

- Quantity to Operate: Value of the contract.

- Position alert: It activates / deactivates the alerts when an operation is opened.

- Panel of Philters: It visualizes all the open operations.





Note:

- Duration of the contract: Consult the assets index to obtain information about the total, the minimal and maximum duration of the contracts.





- The volatile nature indexes are not available in Germany, France, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Italy and Luxembourg.