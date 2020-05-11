Mt5BridgeBinary
- Utilities
-
Leandro Sanchez Marino"Si puedes soñarlo, puedes lograrlo"
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy!
The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary.
Characteristics:
- - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor).
- - He does not need additional programs.
- - Enclose our EA without importing the TimeFrame.
- - It can visualize all the open operations.
- - Only he needs to execute our EA in only one graph to take all the orders.
- - It does not need complex configurations so that our EA works.
Entry parameters:
- - Mail: E-mail related to its account of Binary.
- - Token: Code of access that it has generated of Binary to operate.
- - Quantity to Operate: Value of the contract.
- - Position alert: It activates / deactivates the alerts when an operation is opened.
- - Panel of Philters: It visualizes all the open operations.
Note:
- Duration of the contract: Consult the assets index to obtain information about the total, the minimal and maximum duration of the contracts.
- The volatile nature indexes are not available in Germany, France, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Italy and Luxembourg.