Market book saver

Market book Aliaksandr Hryshyn Indicators

Depth of market display. Up to sixteen instruments can be displayed. There is auto-scrolling of prices, which can be turned off by clicking on "A" at the top of the window. It is quite a beautiful indicator, it can act as a splash screen, it will not be so boring to look like a regular chart, just right for meditation, especially after big losses in the market. The indicator is not for trading, so your deposit will be more complete. The video displays fast playback of previously saved data. Atte