FTMO Sniper 7

Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024

    Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS 

  • Default parameters for Challenge $100,000
  • Best results on GOLD and US100 
  • Use any Time Frame
  • Close all deals and Auto-trading  before US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after
  • Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday
  • Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3
  • For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362

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Parameters:

1.    Lots: Initial lot size for opening positions

2.    Multiplier: Factor for increasing lot sizes in martingale strategy

3.    MaxLot: Maximum allowed lot size to limit risk exposure

4.    VirtualTP: Enable/disable hidden take profit feature

5.    TP: Take profit level in points

6.    PipStep, PipStep2, PipStep3: Distance in points for opening additional positions

7.    CCITF: Timeframe for CCI indicator calculation

8.    CciBuy, CciSell: CCI levels for buy and sell signals

9.    MaxTrades: Maximum number of allowed open positions

10. StopEquity: Minimum equity level to continue trading

11. EquityDD: Maximum allowed drawdown percentage

12. UseHedge: Enable/disable hedge protection feature

13. HedgeLvLOp: Equity percentage to trigger hedge position opening

14. HedgeVolMult: Multiplier for hedge position volume

15. HedgeLvLCl: Equity percentage to close hedge and main positions

This EA combines proven trading strategies with innovative risk management features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Its ability to adapt to market conditions and protect your account makes it an excellent choice for trading in the volatile gold market.

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RISK disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use a demo account to familiarize yourself with the EA's features and optimize settings before live trading.

Rules: 

Sniper Lot size

50K = 0.03 (min 0.01 max 0.05)

100K = 0.06 (min 0.02 max 0.10)

RULE #1: Close all the open trades and disable auto-trading at least 30-60 minutes before the HIGH IMPACT NEWS EVENTS on the relevant Instrument. I personally recommend getting out even 2 hours before the news, especially if you already have no open trades or low drawdown.

RULE #2: If you have any instances open from trades that started and have gone beyond 26 hours in open trades, you MUST CLOSE THESE and take a loss if that is the case. NO instances should be open for more than 26 hours.

RULE #3: Never manually close just 1 of the trades that have been placed. If you close 1 trade, you must close ALL trades to complete the instance.

RULE #4: Never change Parameters if you have open orders. For example, if you have open trades and you want to change the lot size, you must WAIT until all open trades are closed and there are no active trades!

RULE #5: Before starting any trading, you must know all the parameter, settings, VPN, test on a demo, etc before going LIVE. Patience is key! Research and analysis will bring success! Rushing will bring defeat!

Key Features: 

1.    Smart Entry System:

§  Uses mix of indicators, like CCI (Commodity Channel Index) for trend identification and entry signals

§  Customizable CCI parameters for fine-tuning to market conditions

§  Multiple timeframe analysis for confirmed entries

2.    Dynamic Position Sizing:

§  Starts with a base lot size and increases position size strategically

§  Maximum lot size limit for risk management

3.    Advanced Martingale Strategy:

§  Opens additional positions at predefined price levels

§  Three customizable step levels for precise control

§  Adapts to market volatility using ATR (Average True Range)

4.    Virtual Take Profit:

§  Hidden take profit levels to avoid broker manipulation

§  Closes positions automatically when profit target is reached

§  Separate take profit levels for buy and sell positions

5.    Innovative Hedge Protection:

§  Automatically opens hedge positions to protect profits

§  Customizable trigger levels based on account equity

§  Option to close both main and hedge positions at profit targets

6.    Equity Protection:

§  Stops trading if account equity falls below specified level

§  Equity drawdown limit to preserve capital

7.    Flexible Trade Management:

§  Option to close all positions after a specified time

§  Maximum number of simultaneous trades for risk control

§  Spread check to avoid trading in high-spread conditions



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