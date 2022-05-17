Gold instrument scanner MT5

Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you can get the full benefit of this multiple timeframe pattern scanner. 

Detectable Patterns

Detectable price patterns with advanced price pattern scanner include Triangle (Pattern Code = 0), Falling Wedge (Pattern Code = 1), Rising Wedge (Pattern Code = 2), Double Top (Pattern Code = 3), Double Bottom (Pattern Code = 4), Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 5), Reverse of Head and Shoulder (Pattern Code = 6), Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 7), Reverse of Cup and Handle or Cup with Handle (Pattern Code = 8).

Main Features

Pattern Detection in Indicator Window: Detected Patterns are located in the indicator window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the Circle button in the indicator window.
Pattern Detection in Main Window: Detected patterns are also located in the main window for your market analysis. To view or hide, just click the circle button in the main window.
Call Patterns: You can also call any patterns at the desired location in your chart. To access Call Pattern feature, click call button. Now you will have pointer in your chart. Move the pointer anywhere in your chart to located patterns, then click “Call” button again. You will see patterns corresponding to the location of pointer.
Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection: You can also scan above patterns across different timeframe from one indicator. You can also switch on and off any specific timeframe per your need. Please note that Multiple Timeframe Pattern Detection requires much heavier computation.
Pattern Locking: You can also lock any patterns in your chart for your future use. Just click over Lock button to lock patterns in your chart.
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