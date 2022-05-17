Carousel Triple gold MT5

Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart! Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart!

we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three;

we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into account the movement and direction of Gold (XAUUSD) and / or Oil (Brent / WTI);

we can trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD) and at the same time take into account the movement and direction of the dollar index (DXY), and vice versa, and / or the joint interaction of all three instruments;

we can trade in absolutely any collaboration with any instrument:

- Forex (any currency pairs),

- Metals,

- Crypto

- OIL/GAS

- Indexes,

- Futures.

- Forex (any currency pairs), - Metals, - Crypto - OIL/GAS - Indexes, - Futures. we can use separate Profit / Loss values ​​for each separate open position

we can use the total value of Profit / Loss for all open positions of one instrument

we can use the total value of Profit / Loss for all positions, for all three instruments used in trading

we can turn on / off the Grid strategy

we can turn on / off the Correlation, both all and separately for each instrument, that is, make a double correlation from a triple correlation.

activate trading on only one instrument, but at the same time take into account the correlation of the other two, / or the correlation of only one instrument, to choose from.

we can activate the carousel principle, this is when the next position for an instrument will be opened only after opening positions for two interacting instruments.

we can enable / disable multidirectional opening of positions for one instrument.

... and the list can be REALLY endless, considering the collaboration of each item separately.

I will constantly add new sets in different collaborations in different styles and with different risks. For all buyers, all sets (different collaborations, styles, strategies) are absolutely FREE.