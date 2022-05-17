Carousel Triple gold MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart! Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart!
- we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three;
- we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into account the movement and direction of Gold (XAUUSD) and / or Oil (Brent / WTI);
- we can trade Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD) and at the same time take into account the movement and direction of the dollar index (DXY), and vice versa, and / or the joint interaction of all three instruments;
- we can trade in absolutely any collaboration with any instrument:
- Forex (any currency pairs),
- Metals,
- Crypto
- OIL/GAS
- Indexes,
- Futures.
- we can use separate Profit / Loss values for each separate open position
- we can use the total value of Profit / Loss for all open positions of one instrument
- we can use the total value of Profit / Loss for all positions, for all three instruments used in trading
- we can turn on / off the Grid strategy
- we can turn on / off the Correlation, both all and separately for each instrument, that is, make a double correlation from a triple correlation.
- activate trading on only one instrument, but at the same time take into account the correlation of the other two, / or the correlation of only one instrument, to choose from.
- we can activate the carousel principle, this is when the next position for an instrument will be opened only after opening positions for two interacting instruments.
- we can enable / disable multidirectional opening of positions for one instrument.
- ... and the list can be REALLY endless, considering the collaboration of each item separately.
I will constantly add new sets in different collaborations in different styles and with different risks. For all buyers, all sets (different collaborations, styles, strategies) are absolutely FREE.