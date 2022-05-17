Gold looks at several MT5

Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market?

Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less.

It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.  

This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds!

The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for years with good results. Set files can be found under comment section for the settings I use (feel free to change TP or SL if you find something better over time)

FEATURES OF THIS EA

It only takes one trade per day and strategy (sometimes no trade)
Possibility to trade with runners
Uses TP and SL on all trades (built in the EA because the SL and TP are tight)
Possible use of buy and sellstop orders
NO Martingale
NO Hedge
NO Arbitrage
NO Multiple trades
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Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
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