Non Repaint Buy Sell Signals QCL MT5 Indicator

Quantitative Methodology:

Track Our Live Indicator Signals Here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384371

Indicator User Manual

User Manual

Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes, We doing manual trading upon the signals sent by our Indicator

The core engine is built on a model that analyzes multi-layered price action across three pillars:

  1. Adaptive Momentum Smoothing: The algorithm employs a mathematical framework to isolate underlying market bias and eliminate intraday noise. This ensures only high-conviction momentum shifts are qualified as valid signal candidates.

  2. Dynamic Volatility Modeling: Real-time market variance is calculated on every bar to construct self-adjusting boundary channels rendered as green bullish and red bearish volatility zones. These zones dynamically trail price to keep your risk framework relevant as market conditions evolve.

  3. Strict Non-Repaint Architecture: Signals are triggered via a mathematical threshold. A signal is only confirmed when the closing price decisively breaches the dynamic volatility matrix in the direction of the prevailing momentum. Once a candle closes and a signal is printed, it is locked. It will never repaint, shift, or vanish.

Visual Chart Elements

Green Zones and Candles: A BUY signal triggers a green volatility zone drawn on the chart. Candles remain colored green for as long as price sustains the bullish momentum phase.

Red Zones and Candles: A SELL signal triggers a red volatility zone. Candles remain colored red for the duration of the bearish momentum phase.

Staircase Trend Boxes: Stepped zone boundaries track the evolving trend structure, making trend continuation and exhaustion straightforward to read.

Signal Projection Levels: Every arrow signal plots four labeled horizontal levels on the chart:

  • Entry: The precise price at which to enter the trade.

  • Stop Loss: Positioned just beyond the opposite volatility zone boundary.

  • TP1: First take-profit target for partial position closure.

  • TP2: Extended target for maximum trend capture.

Advanced GUI Dashboard

The upgraded on-chart dashboard provides a real-time control panel including:

  • Buy and Sell Signal Count: Total signals generated in the current session.

  • Current Volatility Reading: Live market variance level.

  • Active Zone Status: Whether the market is currently in a Bullish or Bearish phase.

  • Signal Scan Animation: Live scanning pulse confirming the indicator is active.

All data updates tick-by-tick, providing a live pulse of market conditions directly on the chart.

Support and Communications

For product support, questions, or technical configuration assistance, please use the Comments tab on this page or send a direct message directly to our profile through the built-in messaging system. All user documentation and setup support are handled strictly inside the official infrastructure.

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