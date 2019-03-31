Fundamental News Panel

The strategy used by this trading robot is placing stop orders (Pending) before the news event. The news event release time can be accessed from investment.com an app that the trader must download from play store into his/her mobile device. The robot places two stop orders, a Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time at least two minutes before news release time. For example, if the news release time is 15:30, the pending orders will be opened at 15:28(see how to insert the news time at screenshot). There are two ways for placing stop orders; Either manual by pressing the Buy & Sell Stop button or by entering the time of placing pending orders in the trading panel. When the news is released the robot waits for one pending order to trigger and delete the untriggered order immediately. If no trade is activated, both pending orders will be deleted. The traders can choose to use stop losses, trailing stops, And take profit. Additional buttons are available on the robot trading panel for additional trading functions as shown in the next figure.

 

ROBOT INPUTS

BPP(Buy Stop PiPs):     The user should enter the number of pips for placing a buy stop above the market price. Make sure this value is more that TrailPPs before pressing the BUY & SELL STOP button else you will get an error. The BPP value is set 50 in this example. To change the value, click on this number.

SPP(Sell Stop PiPs):      The user should enter the number of pips for placing a sell stop below the market price. Make sure this value is more that TrailPPs before pressing the BUY & SELL STOP button else you will get an error. The BPP value is set 50 in this example. To change the value, click on this number.

TP and SL:                     (Take Profit and Stop Loss) Enter the value in pips for the trades take profit and stop loss.

LOT (Lot size):              Specify the trading volume or lotsoze for your orders. You can change this value by typing or by using the up and down arrow in the panel.

TrailPPS:                       (Trailing pips) The value at which you want the robot to lock in profits and start trailing. In the pictuire this value is set to 1 but you change it by clicking on the value. If the trader forget to specify this value, a default value will be assigned based on the symbol minimum stop limit.

TRADING MODE:        This gives options to the trader on how you want to control your open trades. Those options includes; OpenTrade, SL_TrailS, TP_TrailS, TP_SL_Only, TP_SL_TrailS. These options will be describe here. To change the mode, hover your cursor to the current mode and click, the next mode will display.

OpenTrade Allows you to trade with no stoploss and no take profit. The trader may close his/her trades manually.

SL_TrailS  Allows you to use stoploss and trailing stop only. Indicate the trailing pips by Changing the TrailPPS value or use the default value. Also, specifiy the SL value; the number stop loss pips.

TP_TrailS  Allows you to use take profit and trailing stop only(no stoploss) but locks in profits. Indicate the trailing pips by Changing the TrailPPS value or use the default value. Also, specifiy the TP value; the number take profit pips.

TP_SL_Only       Allows you trade with take profit and stoploss only. No trailling stop will be used. Specify the number of TP and SL pips.

TP_SL_TrailS     Allows you trade with take profit, stoploss and Trailling stop. Specify the number of TrailPIPs, TP and SL pips.

CLOSE MODE:             This function gives the trader options for closing open trades. The trading modes include: CLOSEALL, CLOSEPRIFT and CLOSELOSS. To change the mode, click on the active mode, the next moide will display.

CLOSEALL        Option for closing all open trades once the CLOSE button is clicked.

CLOSEPROFIT Close all open trades in profits only once the CLOSE button is clicked.

CLOSELOSS      Close all open trades in losses only once the CLOSE button is clicked.

DELETE MODE: This function provides options for deleting pending orders once the DELETE button is clicked. To change the mode, hover the cursor over the displaying mode and click on it, the next mode will display. The modes include; DEL_ALL, DEL_BUYSTOP, DEL_SELLSTOP, DEL_BUYLIMIT and DEL_SELLSTOP.


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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Sackaria Nakamela
3 (2)
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The robots uses the FUNDAMENTALS strategy used by most successful traders and it only trades when there is a news event. The robot also provide the trader with options of changing lot size, using stoploss, takeprofits and trailing stops. The news events are downloaded automatically from investment.com economic calender by the robot and displayed on the screen in the panel. The trader needs to ensure that the internet is connected before its news time. The robot will display in the top left corne
Trend Snipper Scalper
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Trend Snipper Scalper is a FULLY automated Expert Adviser which uses a combination of indicators to analyse the forex market for quick short and long trades opportunity in a 30 min Gold or XUAUSD Chart. The scalper has a Economic N ews filter which enables the robot to avoid trading during news time. The robot provides the user with many trades control options and money management to ensure success over its trades. For best results, use the default inputs setting shown in the Screenshopts. RECOM
Trend Sniper Super Indicator
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Indicators
Trend Sniper Super Indicator is one of the best indicator which can provide you will perfect signals for short term and long term trades. This indicator is suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies. The indicator is over 85% accurate. It uses terminal Message Alerts, Emails and Push notifications to your mobile device to inform you about the new trading opportunities and it will calculate the take profit and stop loss level for you. All you will need to do is to place a trade. Subs
PiPs Sniper
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Pips Sniper is 85% profitable forex trading robot which uses price action and indicators to enter the market with trades. It uses a hedging strategy to correct wrong trades and make use of stoploss and take profit to exit the market. It also provide options to use break even strategy. This robot gives best results in the H1 chart with an account with minimum spread (below 10 points). This robot can be used for scalping or swing trades.When used for swing trades, monitoring is necessary otherwise
Trend Sniper Fire Scalper
Sackaria Nakamela
Experts
Trading was never easy until experience and continuous improvement is used as a strategy. Trend Sniper Fire scalper is one of the best EA witch is now available for MT5 platforms. This Expert Adviser uses a combination of indicators and Price Action to analyse the market. Its major strategy used a trailing stop and hedging to ensure continuous profits. It is slightly affected by the economic news but there is also an MT4 version with a news filter. Regardless of news effects, this EA was revised
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