Dear Friends,





Please rate this application for the better



Optimal Lot Size Calculator is a Utility tool to calculate the optimal lot size based on your risk percentage on your capital amount. Also you can set your reward Percentage and place your order from the tool itself. You can place all types of orders(Market orders,Limit orders and Stop orders) with stop loss in pips or price level. So will save your time and also easy to place orders with your risk management.



For Limit and Stop order, You no need to specify Buy or Sell. Our tool itself calculates a Limit buy or Sell order based on your Open price and stop loss price with current market price. Personally this tool saves me time and safely manages my risk levels. Check my video demo on this product before start using it.



Regards,



Sankar Ganesh G



