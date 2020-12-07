Optimal Lot Size Calculator

Dear Friends,


Please rate this application for the better 

Optimal Lot Size Calculator is a Utility tool to calculate the optimal lot size based on your risk percentage on your capital amount. Also you can set your reward Percentage and place your order from the tool itself. You can place all types of orders(Market orders,Limit orders and Stop orders) with stop loss in pips or price level. So will save your time and also easy to place orders with your risk management.

For Limit and Stop order, You no need to specify Buy or Sell. Our tool itself calculates a Limit buy or Sell order based on your Open price and stop loss price with current market price.  Personally this tool saves me time and safely manages my risk levels. Check my video demo on this product before start using it.

Regards,

Sankar Ganesh G


Video Optimal Lot Size Calculator
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Dear Friends, "All The best" is a simple trend based EA. As of now work well only in GBPUSD Pair with one minute, In future All major pairs support will given. The Default lot size is 0.01 and SL &TP set as 0. You can change this setting. My prefered SL is 100 points. 100 points=10 Pips(pls set by points). I will not set TP for better profit.  Note: This EA work only when you using Zero spread or Raw spread account type.  Regards, Sankar Ganesh G
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Market Inforamtion Downloader
G Sankarganesh
Utilities
Dear Friends, Market Inforamtion Downloader is a simple utilities program to download the market informations in a separate excel file with the name of the current chart you are using with same time frame. You needed to enter the number of periods. example. I'm in EURUSD, Day time frame. I choose to download the data last 50 candles(50 days) then I will enter 50 in the periods. After you getting the data, you use it for various analysis. Regards, Sankar Ganesh 
FREE
Practise Master
G Sankarganesh
Utilities
Dear Friends, Practise master is a Utility program design to work in Live and  Strategy Tester. But Main purpose is to work in  Strategy Tester. With the help of this program you can take a good practise in strategy Tester.  Please rate this application for the better  Benefits. 1. Save lot of time when using this program in Live or  Strategy Tester. 2. Very useful to beginners. Demo account will not work in Sat & Sun Days(Market closed days). But for many users have office leave in Sat & Sun(h
FREE
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