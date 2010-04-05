Live Risk Dashboard MT4

Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA

Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits

Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions.

Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact dashboard.

Stay Aware. Stay in Control.

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of:

  • Balance, equity, and free margin
  • Today's profit or loss
  • Floating profit or loss
  • Average winning trade
  • Daily drawdown usage
  • Total drawdown usage
  • Remaining drawdown allowance
  • Open trades and total lot size
  • Swap and commission

Clear progress bars make it easier to understand how much of your daily and total drawdown limits has been used.

Emergency Exit Protection

When risk becomes too high, the built-in Emergency Exit button allows you to close positions quickly. Confirmation protection helps reduce the chance of accidental activation.

Key Features

  • Real-time balance, equity, and free-margin display
  • Today, floating, and average-winner P/L statistics
  • Daily drawdown limit, usage percentage, remaining amount, and progress bar
  • Total drawdown usage and remaining allowance
  • Open-trade and total-lot summary
  • Swap and commission monitoring
  • Emergency Exit button with confirmation
  • Minimize and maximize panel controls
  • Compact premium-style chart HUD
  • Clean, simple, and easy-to-read layout
  • Compatible with any MT4-supported trading symbol

Suitable For

  • Prop firm challenge accounts
  • Funded trading accounts
  • Personal trading accounts
  • Forex pairs
  • Gold and other metals
  • Indices and CFDs
  • Multi-symbol trading workflows

Pair It with Peak Pips MT4

Live Risk Dashboard works effectively as a standalone utility, but it can be especially useful alongside Peak Pips MT4.

Because Peak Pips MT4 scans multiple markets and can identify several opportunities, keeping track of your combined account exposure becomes essential. Use Live Risk Dashboard to monitor multi-symbol positions, protect floating gains, and remain aware of your drawdown limits.

Explore Peak Pips MT4:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181253

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo

Important

Live Risk Dashboard MT4 is a monitoring and account-management utility EA. It is not an automated trading strategy and does not generate buy or sell signals.

It is designed to help you trade with greater awareness, control, and discipline—while keeping your essential account information visible directly on the chart.

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5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Utilities
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5 (8)
Utilities
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5 (9)
Utilities
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