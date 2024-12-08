Golden Crucible

Golden Crucible is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders in navigating the fast-paced and volatile gold market. With precision-engineered algorithms and intelligent risk management, this EA aims to capture short-term price movements to support your trading strategies.

Key Features:

  • Optimized Settings: The recommended settings are provided in the uploaded screenshots for optimal performance.
  • Customization: Fine-tune the parameters within the EA settings to align with your unique trading goals.
  • Smart Scheduling:
    • Weekend Safety: Avoids trading during weekends, reducing potential risks.
    • Daily Time Filter: Automatically closes positions before the trading day ends to minimize overnight exposure.
    • Customizable Weekdays: Enable or disable specific weekdays to tailor the trading schedule to your preferences.
  • Advanced Scalping Technology: Executes rapid trades to capture small, short-term price movements with high-frequency logic.
  • Standard Account Friendly: Suitable for use on standard accounts with brokers like IC Markets, though brokers with spreads under 0.5 pips are preferred for maximizing performance.

Backtesting and Performance Notes:

  • Backtesting Recommendation: Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (OHL) data for backtesting to ensure reliable results. "Every Tick" mode may lead to inaccuracies due to differences in spread handling and execution logic.
  • Demo and Live Trading: Golden Crucible has been tested on demo and live accounts. Actual performance will vary based on broker conditions, such as spread and execution speed.

Why Choose Golden Crucible?

Golden Crucible has been developed to provide precision and efficiency in the gold market. Its advanced features and customizable settings aim to assist traders in executing their strategies effectively. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer an automated approach, Golden Crucible is designed to enhance your trading experience.

Get Started Today! Explore Golden Crucible and see how it can support your trading journey.


Filter:
Misterbondzki
19
Misterbondzki 2025.01.10 01:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rollitquick1
552
rollitquick1 2024.12.08 16:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wilna Barnard
1128
Reply from developer Wilna Barnard 2024.12.08 17:57
I appreciate your review. let me know if there is any changes or improvements you would like to see added
Reply to review