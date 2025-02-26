Limited risk gold scalper
- Experts
- Trishnoorpreet Singh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Multi-Instrument Enabled - XAUUSD - USDJPY - BTCUSD
(Kindly message for .set files)
How It Works:
- Identifies session highs and lows, executing trades on breakout.
- Uses dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits.
- Forward test results included.
- Input settings available for backtesting customization.
Key Features:
- One to two trades per day for controlled exposure.
- Multi-year backtesting data available for performance analysis.
- Max lot size limitation to prevent slippage and unrealistic expectations.
- Historically tested with a strong win rate, but results may vary.
- Hundreds of trades backtested for strategy validation.
- Works with all brokers with tight spreads. (Tested at 11 and 16 pip spreads on XAUUSD.)
Risk Management Built-In:
- A 10% equity drawdown filter is active in all backtests. This feature limits losses but does not eliminate risk.
- Users can adjust break-even settings once in profit to further protect capital.
Limited Availability:
I plan to sell only 200-300 copies to maintain exclusivity.
Optimized Usage:
- Best used in a high-liquidity environment (London & NY sessions).
- Users can experiment with start and end times to fine-tune performance.
Your feedback is valued—let me know your experience.