Limited risk gold scalper

Multi-Instrument Enabled - XAUUSD - USDJPY - BTCUSD

(Kindly message for .set files)

How It Works:

  • Identifies session highs and lows, executing trades on breakout.
  • Uses dynamic trailing stop to lock in profits.
  • Forward test results included.
  • Input settings available for backtesting customization.

Key Features:

  • One to two trades per day for controlled exposure.
  • Multi-year backtesting data available for performance analysis.
  • Max lot size limitation to prevent slippage and unrealistic expectations.
  • Historically tested with a strong win rate, but results may vary.
  • Hundreds of trades backtested for strategy validation.
  • Works with all brokers with tight spreads. (Tested at 11 and 16 pip spreads on XAUUSD.)

Risk Management Built-In:

  • A 10% equity drawdown filter is active in all backtests. This feature limits losses but does not eliminate risk.
  • Users can adjust break-even settings once in profit to further protect capital.

Limited Availability:

I plan to sell only 200-300 copies to maintain exclusivity.

Optimized Usage:

  • Best used in a high-liquidity environment (London & NY sessions).
  • Users can experiment with start and end times to fine-tune performance.

Your feedback is valued—let me know your experience.


