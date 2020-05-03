Rising Sun
- Experts
- Jaber Alezzo
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 June 2020
- Activations: 5
This expert works on below strategy
Strategy : Breakout consolidation and scalping for more than one order
It opens up to 16 orders and multiply lot every 4 orders if you allow it
Expert Setting:
Recommended Time Frame: 15 Minutes Chart
Recommended Currency: EURUSD - Default Setting is for EURUSD
Range Time: Defining breakout range by pips
Lots: Defining starting lot
Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips
Take profit: Defining take profit by pips
Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders to close at same time
Orders Close Percentage: Percentage of profit vs loss from 1 to 100
Distance Between Orders: calculated by pips
Double the lot: Expert will double the lot after every 4 orders
Open Buy and Sell Orders: if true it opens both
Only Buy Orders: Open only buy
Only Sell Order: Open only sell
Order Count: order count