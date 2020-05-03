Rising Sun

This expert works on below strategy

Strategy : Breakout consolidation and scalping for more than one order

It opens up to 16 orders and multiply lot every 4 orders if you allow it





Expert Setting:

Recommended Time Frame: 15 Minutes Chart

Recommended Currency: EURUSD - Default Setting is for EURUSD

Range Time: Defining breakout range by pips

Lots: Defining starting lot

Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips

Take profit: Defining take profit by pips

Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders to close at same time

Orders Close Percentage: Percentage of profit vs loss from 1 to 100

Distance Between Orders: calculated by pips

Double the lot: Expert will double the lot after every 4 orders

Open Buy and Sell Orders: if true it opens both

Only Buy Orders: Open only buy

Only Sell Order: Open only sell

Order Count: order count







