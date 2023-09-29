SuperOsma Arrow
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 8 November 2023
- Activations: 10
SuperOsma Arrow is a supertrend osma based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator is non repaint and it comes with a dashboard that shows signals stats.
Recommended timeframe :15 and above
Buy : Buy arrow appear on bar open , set tp and sl as drawn on chart
Sell : Sell arrow appear on bar open , set tp and sl as drawn on chart
================================
The Dashboard shows history signals info :
- 1.win-rate %
- 2.how many winners
- 3.how many loser
- 4.how many consecutive winners
- 5.how many consecutive losers
- 6.profit in pips
============================
- parameters :
- 1.super trend 1 period
- 2.super trend 1 multiplier
- 3. super trend 2 period
- 4.super trend 2 multiplier
- 5. super trend 3 period
- 6.super trend 3 multiplier
- 7.osma settings
- 8.tp atr multiplier
- 9.sl atr multiplier
- 10.alerts
