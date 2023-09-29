SuperOsma Arrow is a supertrend osma based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator is non repaint and it comes with a dashboard that shows signals stats.



Recommended timeframe :15 and above



Buy : Buy arrow appear on bar open , set tp and sl as drawn on chart



Sell : Sell arrow appear on bar open , set tp and sl as drawn on chart

================================

The Dashboard shows history signals info :

1.win-rate %

2.how many winners

3.how many loser

4.how many consecutive winners

5.how many consecutive losers

6.profit in pips

============================



parameters :

1.super trend 1 period

2.super trend 1 multiplier

3. super trend 2 period

4.super trend 2 multiplier

5. super trend 3 period

6.super trend 3 multiplier

7.osma settings

8.tp atr multiplier

9.sl atr multiplier

10.alerts



