Loser Arrow
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.1
🔑 Key Features
No Repaint, No Delay – All arrows print only after bar close.
Optimized for One-Bar Expiry – Perfect for short-duration binary options.
Clean, Minimalist Chart – Focus on trading, not distractions.
Built-In Performance Dashboard – Displays:
Total Wins
Total Losses
Total Trades
Win Rate %
Opposite Name, True Edge – The name might be “Loser Arrow,” but it’s built for consistent winners.
⚡ How to Trade with Loser Arrow
Wait for a Signal – When an arrow appears, it’s already confirmed (no repaint).
Enter Immediately –
Green Up Arrow → Enter CALL trade.
Red Down Arrow → Enter PUT trade.
Set Expiry – Expiry is the same bar close (one-bar expiry).
Win Condition – If the bar closes in the arrow’s direction, it’s a win. Otherwise, it’s a loss.
✅ Fast. Accurate. Reliable.
Loser Arrow uses a price-momentum and volatility-based algorithm to detect short-term market bias with precision. It filters out weak setups, focusing only on high-probability trades where price is statistically likely to move in your favor for the very next candle.
Every signal is calculated on bar close – ensuring instant execution, consistent accuracy, and zero repainting.
