Loser Arrow

🔑 Key Features

  • No Repaint, No Delay – All arrows print only after bar close.

  • Optimized for One-Bar Expiry – Perfect for short-duration binary options.

  • Clean, Minimalist Chart – Focus on trading, not distractions.

  • Built-In Performance Dashboard – Displays:

    • Total Wins

    • Total Losses

    • Total Trades

    • Win Rate %

  • Opposite Name, True Edge – The name might be “Loser Arrow,” but it’s built for consistent winners.

⚡ How to Trade with Loser Arrow

  1. Wait for a Signal – When an arrow appears, it’s already confirmed (no repaint).

  2. Enter Immediately

    • Green Up Arrow → Enter CALL trade.

    • Red Down Arrow → Enter PUT trade.

  3. Set Expiry – Expiry is the same bar close (one-bar expiry).

  4. Win Condition – If the bar closes in the arrow’s direction, it’s a win. Otherwise, it’s a loss.

✅ Fast. Accurate. Reliable.

Loser Arrow uses a price-momentum and volatility-based algorithm to detect short-term market bias with precision. It filters out weak setups, focusing only on high-probability trades where price is statistically likely to move in your favor for the very next candle.
Every signal is calculated on bar close – ensuring instant execution, consistent accuracy, and zero repainting.


Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.08.11 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdulkarim Karazon
14069
Reply from developer Abdulkarim Karazon 2025.08.16 18:29
thank you for your review my friend
