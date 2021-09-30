The avatar indicator is one of the most powerful current indicators in the forex and binary options market. The indicator works on all pairs and all time frames, and the indicator has certain conditions in order to avoid loss and achieve 95% profits from it. The conditions are:

Avoid volatility markets Avoid flat and casual markets I work in the trend markets, the market is moving in a trend, and you are able to determine the direction of the trend, where is it Make time for yourself to work in, for example, from 4 to 5, you will work after that, stop because the indicator is in your hands, deals 24 hours, so try to organize your time and work at a specific time, but you specify it for yourself You take a deal from the indicator according to your time frame, you take from one candle to 5 candles from the time frame, you take the deal after the end of the candle, not when the indicator appears, take your deal from one to 5 candles, the best is 3 candles



