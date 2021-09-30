Avatar01

The avatar indicator is one of the most powerful current indicators in the forex and binary options market. The indicator works on all pairs and all time frames, and the indicator has certain conditions in order to avoid loss and achieve 95% profits from it. The conditions are:

Avoid volatility markets
Avoid flat and casual markets
I work in the trend markets, the market is moving in a trend, and you are able to determine the direction of the trend, where is it
Make time for yourself to work in, for example, from 4 to 5, you will work after that, stop because the indicator is in your hands, deals 24 hours, so try to organize your time and work at a specific time, but you specify it for yourself
You take a deal from the indicator according to your time frame, you take from one candle to 5 candles from the time frame, you take the deal after the end of the candle, not when the indicator appears, take your deal from one to 5 candles, the best is 3 candles


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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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