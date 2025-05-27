MarketTrader EA MT5

PROP FIRM READY! 

EA not using grid, martingale, etc.


The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic H1/H4 and trailing stop. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 30 standard symbols.

  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  •               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
  • Account type: Hedge
    • Timeframe for trading H1
    • Optimization period: 2024 - 2025
    • Minimum deposit: $500
    IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Specifications:

    • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
    • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
    • Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
    • Autolot function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • You can find backtest results in comment section !

    Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

    The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $27999

    Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:

    • EURUSD
    • EURCHF
    • EURGBP
    • USDCAD
    • AUDCHF
    • AUDCAD
    • AUDUSD
    • USDCHF
    • GBPJPY
    • AUDJPY
    • GBPUSD
    • EURAUD
    • EURJPY
    • USDJPY
    • CHFJPY
    • XAUUSD
    • NZDUSD
    • NZDJPY
    • NZDCHF
    • NZDCAD
    • GBPNZD
    • GBPCAD
    • GBPAUD
    • CADJPY
    • CADCHF
    • USDSGD
    • EURCAD
    • AUDNZD
    • GBPCHF
    • EURNZD

    Strategy:

    The dual stochastic strategy using H1 and H4 timeframes provides superior signal confirmation by filtering out false entries through multi-timeframe analysis. This approach significantly reduces market noise as the H4 stochastic confirms the overall trend direction while H1 provides precise entry timing. The trailing stop mechanism automatically locks in profits as the trade moves favorably, eliminating the need for manual profit-taking decisions. This combination works exceptionally well in trending markets, allowing traders to capture extended price movements while protecting accumulated gains. The strategy minimizes emotional decision-making by providing clear, systematic entry and exit rules based on objective technical indicators. Overall, this method offers an excellent risk-to-reward ratio by maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management through dynamic stop-loss adjustments.









    Filter:
    Salavat Yulamanov
    14141
    Salavat Yulamanov 2025.06.27 02:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review