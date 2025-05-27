MarketTrader EA MT5
- Experts
- Bohdan Suvorov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
PROP FIRM READY!
EA not using grid, martingale, etc.
The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic H1/H4 and trailing stop. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 30 standard symbols.
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
- Account type: Hedge
- Timeframe for trading H1
- Optimization period: 2024 - 2025
- Minimum deposit: $500
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.Specifications:
- Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
- Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section !
Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.
|
The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $27999
Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:
- EURUSD
- EURCHF
- EURGBP
- USDCAD
- AUDCHF
- AUDCAD
- AUDUSD
- USDCHF
- GBPJPY
- AUDJPY
- GBPUSD
- EURAUD
- EURJPY
- USDJPY
- CHFJPY
- XAUUSD
- NZDUSD
- NZDJPY
- NZDCHF
- NZDCAD
- GBPNZD
- GBPCAD
- GBPAUD
- CADJPY
- CADCHF
- USDSGD
- EURCAD
- AUDNZD
- GBPCHF
- EURNZD
Strategy:
