Richter mt5

A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rises above, confirmed by the main signal system. Selling occurs when the signal rises above the level and then falls below, also when confirmed by the main signal system. Richter manages risk reliably and can work effectively with capital from $1000, but for best results it is recommended to use capital of $3000 and above. The functionality includes trailing start, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, both real and virtual.

To understand how the bot works, you need to carefully study its parameters. A detailed description of the parameters plays a key role in understanding the work of the expert. This helps users fully understand which instrument they are choosing and determine if the bot suits their trading style and broker. Basic settings allow you to create optimal conditions for the expert to work effectively. Money management options offer two options: using a fixed lot or calculating the lot depending on the deposit, which is important for determining the entry algorithm.

Richter is a professional analytics tool that uses a specialized algorithm to analyze the market. It works with various currency pairs on an hourly chart (H1) with a leverage of 1:100.

List of supported currency pairs:
EURUSD
AUDCAD
AUDCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
AUDSGD
CADJPY
GBPSEK
GBPSGD
GBPUSD
NOKSEK
NZDCAD
NZDCHF
NZDJPY
NZDUSD
SGDJPY
USDCAD
USDCHF
USDCNH
USDCZK
USDDKK
USDHKD
USDHUF
USDJPY
USDMXN
USDNOK
USDPLN
USDSEK
USDSGD
USDTHB
USDZAR
USDRON

Options:
MagicNumber:
This parameter is used to identify orders belonging to a specific expert or trading strategy. The unique MagicNumber allows you to distinguish orders of this expert from orders of other strategies.

FixLot:
The FixLot parameter sets a fixed lot size for each trade. For example, if the FixLot value = 0.1, then each trade will be opened with a lot of 0.1.

Money-Management On:
Activating this parameter (true) enables Money Management, which allows you to automatically calculate the trading lot size according to the current balance or other parameters for effective risk management.

Money-Management:
This parameter determines the level of risk depending on the size of the deposit. For example, the value Money-Management = 2 means that the risk for each transaction will be 2% of the current balance.

CountSeria:
The CountSeria parameter determines the number of trades in one series or sequence of trades. For example, if CountSeria = 3, then after opening three trades in a row, a certain action will be performed, for example, closing all open positions.

TakeProfit:
Setting the price level at which a profitable position is automatically closed. For example, if TakeProfit = 100 points, then when the price reaches a level that is 100 points higher than the opening price, the position will be closed with a profit.

StopLoss:
Setting the price level at which a losing position is automatically closed. For example, if StopLoss = 50 points, then if the price reaches a level that is 50 points lower than the opening price, the position will be closed at a loss.

vTakeProfit:
Virtual take profit. Allows you to set a price level to virtually close a profitable position without actually executing an order on the market. This helps to lock in profits and avoid sudden market changes.

vStopLoss:
Virtual stop loss. Similar to virtual take profit, but for setting a price level to virtually close a losing position.

trStart, trStop:
Parameters for trailing stops. Allows you to automatically shift the stop loss level following price movements in a profitable direction.

Filling:
Defines the type of order filling. For example, "Immediate or Cancel" (IOC), "Fill or Kill" (FOK), "Return" (RT).

ModificationPips:
Sets the number of pips to change the stop loss or take profit levels of the order.

CorrectionLong:
Determines the correction level for long series.

CommentOrders:
A text comment attached to the order when it is placed.

EcnMode:
Indicates the operating mode of the broker in the ECN network.

CombinesAllStopsOn:
Combining all stop loss levels of an order into one level.

AsynchronousMode:
Asynchronous order processing mode.

ActivateBuy, ActivateSell:
Activation of a buy or sell order under certain conditions.

LengthJAW, LengthTEETH, LengthLIPS, LengthDEVIATION, CountWARP:
Parameters that define the rules for the bot's operation.


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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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Trend Anthropoid is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the mark
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The Trend Logic indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and make a good profit. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade at different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. The
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The Trend Goblin indicator identifies the mainstream trend. They help to analyze the market on a selected time frame. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend indicators provide an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get good returns. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunat
Adapter
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Индикатор Adapter определяет господствующую тенденцию, помогает анализировать рынок на выбранном временном интервале. Прост в настройке и работает на всех парах и всех временных интервалах. Индикаторы тренда дают возможность классифицировать направление ценового движения, определив его силу. Решение этой проблемы помогает инвесторам вовремя войти в рынок и получить хорошую отдачу. Для любого трейдера крайне важно правильно определить направление и силу трендового движения. К сожалению, единств
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The Supernatural channel is determined using a special algorithm, marker points are used to determine the movement of the channel. The Supernatural channel consists of two lines, red and blue, that make up the channel. Simple, visual and efficient use. Can be used for intra-channel trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
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Channel Oscillations is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The key difference between the Channel Oscillations indicator and other channel indicators is that Channel Oscillations does not take into account simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive.
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Control Shot - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the start of a trend early. The trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. Tired of adjusting the indicator settings, wasting
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The Trinity indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! These are pips of profit from a series of entries on the indicator. Profit pips are calculated at the specified interval. The signal can be read without any problems by any bot. Trading within the volatility range has always attracted traders, because most often it is simple instrumen
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The SPV indicator clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just one key setting! If it is equal to one, then a fast cycle is displayed, but if, for example, the parameter is 12, then the indicator looks for a cycle in the last 12 bars. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such dependence on the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. Also, the indicator can indicate the qual
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The SPV Cross indicator is based on the SPV  indicator. Works as two indicators together on the same chart. With different settings, you can react to the intersection of lines. Clearly reflects the cyclical nature of the market. Just two key settings! It works on the basis of the principle - one is fast and the other is slow. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. The
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The SPV Corr indicator displays the average percentage correlation between the bar's body and its shadows. A very effective system for building various filters and market entry confirmations. It fixes cyclicality and can be used in trading in different ways. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. The value of the indica
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The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
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The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
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Mastodon - displays potential market entry points. According to the wave theory, Mastodon displays the course of a large wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Mastodon indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after a large wave has formed and then exiting whe
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The advantage of working with the Gladiator signal indicator is that the trader does not need to conduct technical analysis of the chart on his own. The tool generates ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. The indicator is considered effective as it does not redraw its signals. This tool is an arrow (signal) one and works without redrawing. Its signals are based on a robust algorithm. Gladiator does not change its readings. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming
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Signal Casablanca - Arrow technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. Able to give hints with minimal errors. It combines several filters, displaying market entry points with arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. Having seen a signal to buy, a trader opens an order without expecting that after a while the initial hint may change to the completely opposite one or simply disappear, having lost its relevance. The signal w
Fargo
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Indicators
Fargo does not change its readings, it is a technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current candle. The arrow will be exactly at the price where the signal appears and will not change
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Experts
Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners. To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which c
Catch
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Catch is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. it not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This facilitates fast and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset must be taken into account. It is the correct execution of such actions that largely helps traders to make the right decision in time and get a profit.
Matios
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Matios indicator visually unloads the price chart and saves analysis time: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. This is an arrow indicator for determining the trend. According to the wave theory, Matios displays the course of the wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Matios in
Sting
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Sting implements indicator technical analysis and allows you to determine the state of the market in the current period and make a decision on a deal based on certain signals. Sting is the result of mathematical calculations based on data on prices and trading volumes. Sting creates signals to perform operations on strong trend movements; it is more expedient to use it for trading when the trend is weakening or sideways. It is used as an additional one, regardless of the phase of the trend mov
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Yvan Musatov
Experts
Labyrinth - Trend Expert Advisor. It works by entering the market in lots of buy and sell. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 1000! Which is great for beginners. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. For the correct calculation of the volume, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a $ 1000 depos
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