Stocks Squeezer

Follow the STOCKS SQUEEER Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503024


STOCKS SQUEEZER is trading system that simultaneously operates on several stocks trying to take advantage of their volatility. The EA opens a position on each stocks specified investing the initial amount of money you have set. The single position is closes it when the calculated take profit is hit. Instead, if the market goes against, the position is increased and the take profit moved properly. This goes on for a strictly limited number of times till the new take profit is hit. After that, the process will start again from the beginning.

To avoid increasing too much the positions and overexposures to a single stock, an appropriate money management is continously running.

 

STOCKS SQUEEZERS FEATURES

  • High diversification (till 15 stocks on each application of the EA)
  • Low volatility and limited drawdown compared to the expected return
  • No overexposure on 1 single stock
  • Money management always running
  • Very high performance compared to the classic investment
  • Only LONG trading, no short, no hedging
  • Low Commissions and interest rate recommended but not strictly necessary
  • Notifications on your smartphone (if you activate them)
  • Running on both NETTING AND HEDGING ACCOUNTS

 

STEPS TO GET STARTED

  • Choose the stocks choosing good and historical companies (no startups) that have a stable market (for example COCA COLA, ADIDAS, ALLIANZ, TOYOTA, etc)
  • Specify the initial amount to invest on each stock in the currency of your account (the algorithm will convert that amount in the stock currency)
  • Be sure there is always enough funds on the account* and that the leverage applied to the specified stocks is 1:5 or more
  • Let the EA run without ever intervening in any way

* I recommend to load on your account and for each stock an amount of money that is around 5 times bigger than the the initial investment. Example: you decide to trade BANK OF AMERICA initially investing 600€ and ADIDAS with 500€ (account in Euro). For these 2 stocks, consider 600*5=3.000€ plus 500*5=2.500€, totally 5.500€. You could also start with much less money but, in that case, you have to be ready to load funds (only) if market goes strongly down.

 

PARAMETERS

  • Symbol 1 (empty if no trading): for example EBAY.US, GOOG.US, ALV.GE, SAN.ES, ENI.IT…. If don’t want to specify any stock here, just leave empty
  • Initial invested Amount on Symbol 1 (in your account currency): for example 500 (if your account currency is Euro, that will be 500 € and will be converted in the currency of the symbol – in US dollars if you invest EBAY.US -)



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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Trader Dream 02
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the second of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering. All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.  This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfa
Trader Dream 01
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the first of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.   All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.    This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term sati
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