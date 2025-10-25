Poison Ivy Pro

Poison Ivy - Trading EA with News Filter

Poison Ivy is an automated trading expert advisor for multiple symbols Built to work best on GBPUSD, on H1 timeframes Minimum deposit: 100 USD for every 0.01 lot; preferred 500 USD for every 0.01 lot

Very Important: Kindly, do not use the EA without the set file !

NEWS BACKTEST FEATURE EA supports full backtesting with news filter enabled Request historical news CSV file after purchase Includes 2022-2025 data with quarterly updates Dual-source news: Forex Factory + DailyFX

INPUTS

  • Enable or disable trading on specific weekdays
  • Set trading start and stop times
  • Magic number for trade identification
  • Lot size based on percentage of account balance
  • Static take profit and stop loss in USD
  • Close all trades when total profit reaches defined percentage
  • Smart position management with configurable parameters
  • News filter with High/Medium/Low impact levels

NOTES

  • EA starts trading immediately using default settings
  • Use SET files shown in screenshots for optimal performance
  • For GBPUSD/USDJPY, use H1 timeframe
  • Strategy tester provides accurate results with news events
  • No external libraries required

INSTALLATION

  1. Place EA in /MQL4/Experts folder
  2. Allow web requests to:
  3. Load SET file from screenshots

SUPPORTED SYMBOLS GBPUSD, USDJPY (recommended) Others may be tested by user

BROKER ECN or low spread brokers recommended

SUPPORT Support provided via MQL5 private messages only Request news CSV file after purchase

BEFORE USE Test in demo before using live Performance depends on execution, spread, and broker conditions


