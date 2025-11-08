Tokyo Crown — Session Expert Advisor for GBPUSD and USDJPY

Tokyo Crown is a disciplined, low‑frequency Expert Advisor designed for controlled trading on GBPUSD and USDJPY, including prop‑firm style accounts.

It focuses on one high‑quality setup per day on average per symbol, using fixed stop loss and take profit, no hidden martingale, and strict equity protection.

Strategy overview

Tokyo Crown analyzes the Asian and early London session structure and looks for clean breakouts or mean‑reversion opportunities from the overnight range under defined volatility and trend conditions.

The system avoids over‑trading by filtering out noisy markets and only placing a single, predefined‑risk trade per signal, making behavior more stable and easier to monitor.

Main features

Low frequency: around one trade per day per symbol on average (some days no trades if filters are not met).

Fixed lot or auto‑lot mode based on balance, with maximum auto‑lot cap.

Stop loss and take profit in pips, compatible with ECN, Raw and Standard accounts.

Adjustable broker time offset to align session logic with broker server time.

Maximum number of open positions per symbol and per EA instance.

Equity‑based global stop loss and equity trailing protection.

Optional candle‑close exit to reduce overnight exposure when conditions change.

No grid or martingale: Tokyo Crown uses a single fixed‑risk entry per signal by default.

Optional limited scaling (small, predefined extra entries, no lot‑doubling, no infinite grid).

Live performance

A live signal using the default risk profile is available for reference:

Signal results may differ from your account due to broker conditions, spreads, execution and risk settings.​

Recommended setup

Pairs: GBPUSD (M30) and USDJPY (H1).

Account type: ECN or Raw spread (Standard supported but not preferred).

Minimum balance: 500 USD (1 000 USD or more recommended for smoother compounding).

Leverage: at least 1:100.

Lot type: Fixed lots for initial demo and real testing. Auto‑lot for larger accounts once performance and risk are acceptable.

Broker time offset: set according to broker server time so the Asian/London session window is aligned.

Prop‑firm and risk profile

Tokyo Crown can be used on prop‑firm challenges and funded accounts when configured conservatively:

Suggested risk: 0.25–0.5% per trade per symbol (do not exceed 1% per trade on prop accounts).

For tight daily/overall drawdown rules, keep optional scaling disabled and use single‑entry only.

Set equity stop levels to respect prop rules (for example, 3–5% for evaluation, lower for funded accounts).

Protection system

Maximum equity stop loss to suspend trading if total equity drops by a defined percentage or amount.

Equity trailing stop to lock part of floating profit after profitable periods.

Candle‑close exit option to close trades at bar close when internal exit conditions are met.

No external DLLs: fully self‑contained MT5 Expert Advisor.

Inputs overview

Broker time offset (GMT shift of the broker).

Fixed lot size or auto‑lot risk per 1 000 units of account currency.

Maximum auto lot size (hard cap).

Stop loss and take profit (pips).

Maximum positions per symbol.

Equity protection: equity stop, equity trailing, and optional daily/weekly lockout settings.

Candle‑close exit on/off.

Backtest and quick start