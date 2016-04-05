Martingale Super EA

Martingale Super EA is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor designed for controlled basket trading with separate BUY and SELL engines, basket close by pips, flexible grid progression, and optional advanced recovery logic.

The EA supports independent BUY and SELL operation, separate basket management for each side, optional combined basket close, and a configurable grid structure. Grid progression can be set to Fixed Lot, Sum Grid, or Custom Grid mode. In Custom Grid mode, the user can define the lot size and distance for each grid step.

Basket management is based on pips. The EA can close the BUY basket separately, the SELL basket separately, or both sides together when the selected basket target is reached. This gives the trader more precise control over basket exits.

A special input named Super EA is included.

When Super EA = true

the Expert Advisor works in its full mode and uses the complete strategy logic, including grid expansion, basket management, and the configured trading behavior.

When Super EA = false

the Expert Advisor switches to a restricted safe mode intended for MQL5 Market validation compatibility. This mode is not intended to represent the normal trading behavior of the system.

Recommended Use

For lower-risk operation, the EA is best used on major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD 10k and up . The EA is compatible with Standard, ECN, and Cent accounts. Cent accounts 1k and upcan be used for lower-risk testing and conservative setup evaluation. Trading conditions may vary depending on broker execution, spread, leverage, and symbol specifications.

Main Features

Separate BUY and SELL trading engines

Basket close by pips

Separate BUY basket close

Separate SELL basket close

Optional combined BUY and SELL basket close

Fixed Lot mode

Sum Grid mode

Custom Grid mode with user-defined lot sequence

Custom Grid mode with user-defined distance sequence

Optional same-price entry protection

One-candle entry filter

Timeframe selection for EA logic

Trading schedule filter

Spread filter

Maximum drawdown protection

Optional EMA-based direction filter

Optional HILO filter

Adaptive hedge recovery structure

Expiry date protection included in the source logic

Special Super EA switch for full mode or safe mode

Grid Modes

Fixed Lot

Uses the same lot size for each grid trade.

Sum Grid

Increases the lot progressively in a summed sequence.

Custom Grid

Lets the user define:

the lot size of each grid step

the distance of each grid step

whether the EA should stop after the last defined custom step

Basket Close Logic

The EA uses basket pips for closing logic.

The user can choose:

close BUY basket only

close SELL basket only

close BUY and SELL together

This provides flexible basket management and allows the trader to adapt the EA to different market conditions and trading styles.

Super EA Input

This input is important.

Super EA = false

Restricted safe mode for validation compatibility

Restricted safe mode for validation compatibility Super EA = true

Full strategy mode with normal EA trading behavior

For normal trading and backtesting, use Super EA = true.

For validation compatibility, use Super EA = false.

Important Note

The restricted mode with Super EA = false is included only for validation compatibility. It is not intended to represent the normal performance or normal trading behavior of the Expert Advisor.

Risk Warning

Grid and martingale-style strategies involve significant risk. Market conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol specification, and account leverage can strongly affect results. Use proper risk management and test the Expert Advisor carefully on a demo account before using it on a live account.