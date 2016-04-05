Martingale Super EA
- Experts
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Janet Abu KhalilProfessional software engineer and trader with 5 years of experience in the financial markets. I am part of the AtlasLabs.uk Engineering Division, where I develop trading solutions, software tools, and technical systems. My background includes networking, system support, and troubleshooting, helping
- Version: 1.11
Martingale Super EA
Martingale Super EA is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor designed for controlled basket trading with separate BUY and SELL engines, basket close by pips, flexible grid progression, and optional advanced recovery logic.
The EA supports independent BUY and SELL operation, separate basket management for each side, optional combined basket close, and a configurable grid structure. Grid progression can be set to Fixed Lot, Sum Grid, or Custom Grid mode. In Custom Grid mode, the user can define the lot size and distance for each grid step.
Basket management is based on pips. The EA can close the BUY basket separately, the SELL basket separately, or both sides together when the selected basket target is reached. This gives the trader more precise control over basket exits.
A special input named Super EA is included.
When Super EA = true
the Expert Advisor works in its full mode and uses the complete strategy logic, including grid expansion, basket management, and the configured trading behavior.
When Super EA = false
the Expert Advisor switches to a restricted safe mode intended for MQL5 Market validation compatibility. This mode is not intended to represent the normal trading behavior of the system.
Recommended Use
For lower-risk operation, the EA is best used on major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD 10k and up . The EA is compatible with Standard, ECN, and Cent accounts. Cent accounts 1k and upcan be used for lower-risk testing and conservative setup evaluation. Trading conditions may vary depending on broker execution, spread, leverage, and symbol specifications.
Main Features
- Separate BUY and SELL trading engines
- Basket close by pips
- Separate BUY basket close
- Separate SELL basket close
- Optional combined BUY and SELL basket close
- Fixed Lot mode
- Sum Grid mode
- Custom Grid mode with user-defined lot sequence
- Custom Grid mode with user-defined distance sequence
- Optional same-price entry protection
- One-candle entry filter
- Timeframe selection for EA logic
- Trading schedule filter
- Spread filter
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Optional EMA-based direction filter
- Optional HILO filter
- Adaptive hedge recovery structure
- Expiry date protection included in the source logic
- Special Super EA switch for full mode or safe mode
Grid Modes
Fixed Lot
Uses the same lot size for each grid trade.
Sum Grid
Increases the lot progressively in a summed sequence.
Custom Grid
Lets the user define:
- the lot size of each grid step
- the distance of each grid step
- whether the EA should stop after the last defined custom step
Basket Close Logic
The EA uses basket pips for closing logic.
The user can choose:
- close BUY basket only
- close SELL basket only
- close BUY and SELL together
This provides flexible basket management and allows the trader to adapt the EA to different market conditions and trading styles.
Super EA Input
This input is important.
- Super EA = false
Restricted safe mode for validation compatibility
- Super EA = true
Full strategy mode with normal EA trading behavior
For normal trading and backtesting, use Super EA = true.
For validation compatibility, use Super EA = false.
Important Note
The restricted mode with Super EA = false is included only for validation compatibility. It is not intended to represent the normal performance or normal trading behavior of the Expert Advisor.
Risk Warning
Grid and martingale-style strategies involve significant risk. Market conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol specification, and account leverage can strongly affect results. Use proper risk management and test the Expert Advisor carefully on a demo account before using it on a live account.