Fibo Trader ULTRA MT5

Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid.

The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode.

EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade manually. For example you can reduce the required move strength at Asian session, to increase automated trade frequency.

EA should be disabled at the most important economic events (example: ECB head speech, interest rate decisions, non-farm payrolls, etc) and other events.

If you would like not to get by-passed by opportunities while you sleep or do something else, if you like the grid trading idea, but you are not consequential with your grid trading, if you would like to be notified when there are opportunities on numerous pairs, without you monitoring all of them, this product is for you!

Differences between versions



FREE PRO ULTRA Number of activations - 5 25 Number of maximum positions 3 100 1000 Filters MOST MOST ALL Trailing Step LIMITED ADVANCED ADVANCED Dynamic STDDEV/ATR scale NO YES YES Possibility to exclude test periods possible possible YES, built-in Notifications NO YES YES Fibonacci Retracement Time Reduction NO NO YES

More options (including advanced options and better option descriptions) are in PDF instruction available for download in Comment section. Please take a look at the YouTube tutorial video.

List of major options to set/optimize (detailed PDF instruction download here or in Comments tab)

0. Trade module - Module selection: Automatic or manual panel.

0.1 Manual panel ON/disable AutoMode - Possibility of selecting automatic module or manual panel.

1. Trade size and details - Various Trade lot settings.

1.1 Base LOT SIZE - Basic lot size of first position.

- Basic lot size of first position. 1.2 Maximum supportive positions (+1 main) - Maximum number of additional positions, besides the original one. (limited to 2 in FREE version).

- Maximum number of additional positions, besides the original one. (limited to 2 in FREE version). 1.3 Money Management (-1 for OFF) - Money Management value. The value of this factor will affect base lot size.

2. Open Position and Trade Management Settings - General settings for position management.

2.1 Minimum PIPS trend - Minimum size in pips of a move without required retracement to open opposite trade position.

3. Close/Fibonacci Retracement Settings - Set up the Fibonacci Retracement/trade close settings.

3.1 Time Scale - Minimum size in pips of a move without required retracement to open opposite trade position.

4. Grid Management - Set up the trading grid details.

4.1.1 Grid Scale - Scales the grid by a factor. (for optimization purposes) 1 = no scale..

5. Refresh and Filters - Lets you set up some filters.

5.2a Channel Filter - Band Channel filter.

- Band Channel filter. 5.2b Channel Range - Channel range in “deviation” form (usually from -2 to 2).

6. Stop Loss - Stop loss options.