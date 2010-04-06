Gold M1 Pro – MT5 Expert Advisor

Gold M1 Pro is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe.

It is built around a custom proprietary strategy based on multiple confirmation conditions, designed to execute precise, rule-based trades in fast-moving gold markets.

The EA focuses on disciplined execution and controlled exposure, avoiding unnecessary trading while adapting to changing market behavior.

Core Concept

Gold M1 Pro is designed for traders seeking a structured and stable trading system on Gold.

The strategy emphasizes confirmation-based entries, predefined limits, and long-term usability rather than aggressive trading behavior.

Key Specs & Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (Recommended / Best Performance)

Minimum Balance: $300 – $500

Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 lot per $200 balance

Account Type: Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD

Broker Time Handling:

Enable GMT offset for GMT+3 brokers

Disable GMT offset for GMT+0 brokers

Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345679

Main Features

Custom multi-confirmation strategy

Automatic lot size compounding (optional)

Base lot size control

Maximum lot size protection

Daily maximum drawdown limit

Overall account drawdown protection

Prop-firm oriented risk controls

Fully automated trading

Recommended Usage

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

Best performance on the M1 timeframe

Use conservative lot sizing, especially on smaller accounts

Adjust risk parameters according to broker conditions

Demo testing is recommended before live usage