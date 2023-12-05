Prosperous BOOM MT5

4

Prosperous BOOM MT5 EA is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for scalping the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to trade high probability trades in Booms and crash in the prices


Key Features

  • Shows trades taken with sl and tp
  • Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop
  • For boom only check my page for crash
  • Working with all pairs.


    Recommendation

    Timeframe : M1 and M4

    Recommend pairs  :BOOM1000, BOOM500,BOOM300.



    Reviews 3
    Daniel Esteban Bolano Perez
    199
    Daniel Esteban Bolano Perez 2024.08.11 22:10 
     

    The EA is good, you just have to be patient and make the settings for each index well. I give it 5 stars because it meets the desired I give everyone a piece of advice, please use the minimum lot size Don't be aggressive, it's the door to profitability! In the comments I leave you the respective settings for BOM 300 BOM 500 BOM 1000

    bahan6
    19
    bahan6 2024.08.30 17:34 
     

    Je vais prendre le soin de le tester et donner mon avis merci cher auteur pour l'initiative

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    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Iron Stops
    Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
    5 (7)
    Experts
    100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (53)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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    ronaldthapelo
    14
    ronaldthapelo 2025.03.12 10:48 
     

    It's could be better

    bahan6
    19
    bahan6 2024.08.30 17:34 
     

    Je vais prendre le soin de le tester et donner mon avis merci cher auteur pour l'initiative

    Daniel Esteban Bolano Perez
    199
    Daniel Esteban Bolano Perez 2024.08.11 22:10 
     

    The EA is good, you just have to be patient and make the settings for each index well. I give it 5 stars because it meets the desired I give everyone a piece of advice, please use the minimum lot size Don't be aggressive, it's the door to profitability! In the comments I leave you the respective settings for BOM 300 BOM 500 BOM 1000

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