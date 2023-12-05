Prosperous BOOM MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.70
Prosperous BOOM MT5 EA is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for scalping the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to trade high probability trades in Booms and crash in the prices.
Key Features
- Shows trades taken with sl and tp
- Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop
- For boom only check my page for crash
- Working with all pairs.
Recommendation
Timeframe : M1 and M4
Recommend pairs :BOOM1000, BOOM500,BOOM300.
The EA is good, you just have to be patient and make the settings for each index well. I give it 5 stars because it meets the desired I give everyone a piece of advice, please use the minimum lot size Don't be aggressive, it's the door to profitability! In the comments I leave you the respective settings for BOM 300 BOM 500 BOM 1000