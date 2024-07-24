Rapid

The Rapid indicator is a ready binary options trading system. The system is designed for trading on a five-minute interval with the 15-minute expiration and with the payout at least 85%, it is designed for traders using web terminals and MetaTrader 4 platform. Available financial instruments: EURUSD, EURCHF, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and XAGUSD.

This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it waits for the price reversal of a traded asset.

The indicator signals are not redrawn, they appear after the close of a bar, and are provided with a sound alert. For better decision making, the system provides the user with the calculated statistical information based on available historical data for an instrument using the free simple system tester - Rapid Tester implemented as an indicator.

It requires at least 100 history bars.


Inputs

  1. Call Arrow Type - type of Call trade indication.
  2. Put Arrow Type - type of Put trade indication.
  3. Beep Type - Type of sound alert:
    • Alert - alert.
    • Sound - sound.
  4. Play Sound - Sound alert:
    • true - use.
    • false - do not use.
  5. Language of Messages - language of messages:
    1. English
    2. Russian


Use

Trade based on open prices using the indicator signals.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, it can use double-type indicator buffer values: 0 - sell, 1 - buy. Values should not be equal to zero!

Automated trading is available using the Rapid Expert.


Recommendations

It is recommended to choose brokers with a high payout ratio of 85% or higher, and with low latency of trade execution on the trading server.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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