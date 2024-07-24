The Rapid indicator is a ready binary options trading system. The system is designed for trading on a five-minute interval with the 15-minute expiration and with the payout at least 85%, it is designed for traders using web terminals and MetaTrader 4 platform. Available financial instruments: EURUSD, EURCHF, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and XAGUSD.

This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it waits for the price reversal of a traded asset.

The indicator signals are not redrawn, they appear after the close of a bar, and are provided with a sound alert. For better decision making, the system provides the user with the calculated statistical information based on available historical data for an instrument using the free simple system tester - Rapid Tester implemented as an indicator.

It requires at least 100 history bars.





Inputs

Call Arrow Type - type of Call trade indication. Put Arrow Type - type of Put trade indication. Beep Type - Type of sound alert: Alert - alert.

Sound - sound. Play Sound - Sound alert: true - use.

false - do not use. Language of Messages - language of messages: English Russian





Use

Trade based on open prices using the indicator signals.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, it can use double-type indicator buffer values: 0 - sell, 1 - buy. Values should not be equal to zero!

Automated trading is available using the Rapid Expert.





Recommendations

It is recommended to choose brokers with a high payout ratio of 85% or higher, and with low latency of trade execution on the trading server.