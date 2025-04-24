Legacy Anchor MT5

Legacy Anchor for mt5

extremely risky robot with conservative goals of approximately the value you choose in the executive configuration. less bold and more conservative goals, even so, it continues to be aggressive.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.

About the robot LEGACY ACHOR = it is a passive income robot, making conservative goals of approximately the value you choose in the executive configuration with high risks. We recommend that you operate 0.01 for every 1K USD of balance. Less than that, the risk will be higher than it already is.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.