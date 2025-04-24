Legacy Anchor MT5

Legacy Anchor for mt5 

extremely risky robot with conservative goals of approximately  the value you choose in the executive configuration. less bold and more conservative goals, even so, it continues to be aggressive.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.

About the robot LEGACY ACHOR = it is a passive income robot, making  conservative goals of approximately  the value you choose in the executive configuration with high risks. We recommend that you operate 0.01 for every 1K USD of balance. Less than that, the risk will be higher than it already is.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.

Recommended products
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.71 (7)
Experts
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702 ). User inputs: Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression; Distance to the top line; Distance to the bottom line; Stop the loss of. The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper li
FREE
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - The Trading Robot You Can't Miss Introducing GoldRushX, your new automated partner to maximize your profits in the financial market. Developed based on robust algorithms and directly converted from Pine Script, GoldRushX is a complete solution for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and advanced risk control. Main Features: Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages: With precise Bollinger Bands calculations, this robot identifies buy and sell opportunities based on market volatility and
AlgoMasterGold
Jyotirmoy Sarkar
Experts
AlgoMaster Gold — Smart Swing Reversal EA for XAUUSD AlgoMaster Gold is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It targets confirmed swing reversals with strict stop placement and progressive profit-taking , aiming for disciplined risk and smoother equity curves. Key Features Gold-only logic (XAUUSD) tuned for metal behavior and only  Exness broker supported. Reversal entries at key swing highs/lows (ZigZag-based confirmation) Progressive exits: close ~33% at +3
DiginGold
Ali Reza Emami Bistgani
Experts
Have you ever started feeling fed up when you lose the chance to get the most out of the market?For example The trend direction changes over night so you would probably wish you could be awake and take advantage of it. The following expert advisor let you to lean back and have your coffee while it's doing its job. How it works? This only works on GOLD (XAUUSD) Use it when you see the market is in range mode. For fixed volume set both minlot and maxlot the same. The number of Positions is rec
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
Vyacheslav Scherbak
Experts
1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Grid Breakout
Bastien Romain Poupon
5 (4)
Experts
IMPORTANT: Before proceeding with backtests and launching the robot, make sure to set the Lot_plus value to "true" instead of "false" to enable automatic lot calculation. It is also crucial to adjust the Cut_loss to 54 instead of 1 to optimize risk management. DESCRIPTION: GridBreakout is an automated trading robot specialized in trading the GBP/USD forex pair. Utilizing a grid technique, it is designed to capitalize on market breakouts, offering a dynamic and responsive strategy to market movem
FREE
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.22 (45)
Experts
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Experts
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Experts
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
GatorDeviation Breakout
Dipak Dilip Reddy
3 (2)
Experts
The given MQL5 code is for an Expert Advisor (EA) that implements a trading strategy using the Alligator indicator and the Standard Deviation indicator. Here's a breakdown of the code: The code defines various input parameters for the EA, including entry lots, stop loss, take profit, indicator parameters, and expert settings. The OnInit() function initializes the EA by setting some variables and validating the initialization. The OnTick() function is called on each tick of the price data and c
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
Fast Gold Scalper pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility https://youtu.be/L9o4kcY_VDw USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT. FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP. SET FILE FOR GOLD IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING .   Set them before testing . Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments . It detects explosive candle movements and instantly
Niki Ai
Tomas Vanek
Experts
Black Friday PROMO launch My portfolio . I am giving this expert advisor for FREE. The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nikkei and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai ,
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold Matrix Pending Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a pending-order-based execution model . The Expert Advisor operates strictly according to predefined technical rules and does not provide any performance guarantees. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor places Buy Stop or Buy Limit pending orders based on current market conditions and user-defined parameters. All trade decisions are generated automatically without m
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Experts
Signal Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Chat for discussions and questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Starting Price: $99 Price Increment: The price will increase monthly by $100 in case of good monthly performance (10% or more). Works on standard account (no ECN needed). It was optimized on a small amount of data (8 months of 2024), but the backtest shows great results on a long backtest run using real ticks.  How the Strategy Works: The strategy leverage
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
WALL STREET INDEX US30 Recommended Account Settings Time Frames: M1 or M5 Maximum Spread: 50 Account Type: Hedge Digits: 1 Suggested Initial Deposit: 500 USD Recommended Brokers: Pepperstone, IC Markets Raw Overview of the Expert Advisor The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average) . It focuses on scalping and short-term operations, taking advantage of fast and frequent price movements. The EA offers three ope
YKL Quant
Ygor Keller Luccas
Experts
EA YKL Quant Esse EA faz operações de compra e venda de dois pares de ativos com base no Resíduo  resultado da regressão linear entre esses dois ativos, representado pela fórmula: Y = aX + b + R Onde  Y  é o valor do ativo dependente,  X  é o valor do ativo independente,  a  é a inclinação da reta (Beta) entre os dois ativos,  b  é a intersecção da reta e  R  é o resíduo. O resíduo representa a quantidade da variabilidade que Y que o modelo ajustado não consegue explicar. E os resíduos podem ser
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Maka Maka Multi EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka Maka Multi EA. This advanced Expert Advisor is designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, diversifying your approach and capturing more opportunities across the market. Using a proven combination of classic indicators, the Maka Maka Multi EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages all trades with a sophisticated, automated system designed for steady growth Instead of relying on a single instrume
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
More from author
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
American Dream MT5 leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital. the robot's proposal is to make 10usd become 100k in the shortest possible time, therefore, leverage and risk are maximum, but controllable. Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will
Golden Days for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
Golden Days MT5 leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital.  Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again. About the Golden days V1 robot: It is my most complete and complex project of all! Basically thi
Kit Trader Golden Days MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
A complete and super effective slip to help you with your trading. trading itself is very difficult. it's no wonder that 97% of traders are losers, financing the trades of the 3% of winners. this slip is intended to improve your trading level, helping you have more control over your orders. A slip with stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and dynamic order adjustments helps traders: Control risks – Stop loss automatically limits losses. Protect profits – Take profit and trailing stop guarantee
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review