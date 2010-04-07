One day relative performance FINVIZ 1

In Forex trading, the 1-day relative performance statistic gives an overview of the movements of various currency pairings in a single day. For traders who want to quickly make trading decisions and comprehend short-term market movements, this statistic is essential. Here's a thorough explanation of the 1-day relative performance, its importance, and a closer look at several particular Finviz cases.

Understanding 1-Day Relative Performance

The percentage change in a currency pair's value between the close of the prior day and the close of the current day is measured by 1-day relative performance. For day traders and short-term investors who must monitor daily market changes, this performance statistic is essential. It offers insights into possible trading opportunities by assisting in determining whether currencies are strengthening or weakening in relation to one another.

Important Elements

  • Percentage Change: This shows the percentage change in value of a currency pair over the previous day. A positive percentage denotes appreciation and a negative percentage denotes depreciation of the currency pair.
  • A currency pair is any pair of two currencies that are being compared, such as EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, etc. For traders that concentrate on particular economies or areas, the performance of these pairs is critical.
  • Volatility: Daily performance information can also reveal a currency pair's volatility. strong percentage changes frequently indicate strong volatility, which may be brought on by changes in market mood, geopolitical events, or economic news.

Significance of 1-Day Relative Performance

  1. Sentiment in the Market: Daily performance measurements offer perceptions into the mood of the market. A currency like the USD, for example, may be a sign of strong investor confidence in the US economy if it is performing well across various pairs.
  2. Trading signals: To determine when to enter and quit the market, short-term traders employ these variables. A currency pair that has been trending higher for a few days, for instance, would indicate a buy opportunity.
  3. Risk management: Traders can better control their risk by knowing which currencies are volatile. Although they may present greater gains, pairs with high volatility also carry a higher risk.

Finviz example
Finviz offers comprehensive measures for Forex performance, such as relative performance over one day. These are a few instances derived from the available data:
  • BTCUSD: The one-day relative performance of the cryptocurrency pair BTC/USD was -0.21%. This suggests that during the previous day, Bitcoin lost 0.21% of its value relative to the US dollar
  • EURUSD: The EUR/USD currency pair, another significant one, may display a distinct performance indicator. A 0.40% increase, for example, would mean that the value of the Euro increased by 0.40% in a single day relative to the US Dollar.
  • GBPJPY: The British Pound has depreciated by 0.10% vs the Japanese Yen, according to the GBP/JPY pair's 1-day relative performance of -0.10%.
  • Click here to view an example of applying the FINVIZ theory to create the EA Forex.

Interpretation of Data

In analyzing 1-day relative performance data, traders frequently search for trends. constant daily gains, for instance, might point to an upward trend, whereas constant losses might point to a downward trend. To prevent making judgments based on short-term volatility, single-day performance should be considered in the larger context of weekly and monthly performance.

Practical Use in Trading Strategies

  • Scalping: Traders who engage in scalping look for small profits from minute-to-minute price changes. The 1-day relative performance helps identify which pairs are experiencing significant movement and might offer scalping opportunities.
  • Day Trading: Day traders, who open and close positions within the same trading day, use 1-day performance metrics to make informed decisions. They might look for pairs that have moved significantly to capture profit from reversals or continuation patterns.
  • Swing Trading: Even swing traders, who hold positions for several days, can use 1-day performance data to confirm the direction of their trades.

Conclusion

The 1-day relative performance is a crucial metric in Forex trading, providing valuable insights into daily market movements. Tools like Finviz offer comprehensive data that traders can use to gauge market sentiment, identify trading opportunities, and manage risk effectively. By understanding and utilizing this performance data, traders can make more informed and strategic decisions in the fast-paced Forex market. If you want to buy a .mq file, please get in touch with us via eaforexcenter
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Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
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This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management. Trading statistics (2018-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000 Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 31.27% Relative DD 31.27% CAGR 50.95% Profit factor 2.60 Winrate 30.5% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
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