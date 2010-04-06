Master Order Sender MT4

This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions.

What does this EA do?

Iterates through all active orders in the account.

Compares current positions with the previously sent ones.

If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoint.

Uses the WebRequest function to send data to an external HTTP API.

The payload includes order ID, symbol, order type, volume, open price, SL, and TP.

External Input Parameters:

input string endpointURL = http://127.0.0.1 :80/api/neworder"

endpointURL : The target server address where the order data will be sent.

Requests are sent in application/x-www-form-urlencoded format.

This EA is useful for integrating with external systems such as web dashboards, account copiers, or risk management tools.

Includes basic error handling for failed HTTP requests.

Recommendations:

Use together with a backend that can properly receive and handle POST data.

Test in a demo environment before using it on live accounts.

Ensure the remote server accepts inbound HTTP requests from MetaTrader.















