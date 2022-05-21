AM Trade Manager

This is a trade manager specially for traders using martingale strategy and multiple trades at the same chart.





features:

- easy and fast to set the lot size with mouse clicks.

- Close all trades and close profit trades with a single click.

- Show details on the running symbol:

- number of trades (long - short) and total lots of each direction.

- total profit/loss on this symbol separately and for both directions.

- Break even point for both long and short.

- Estimated profit if all the trades hits its TP.

- Show statistics of all the symbols from the history, (Note that you must show all history on your platform in order for the EA to get it)

- modify the take profit for all trades with the same direction.



