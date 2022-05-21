AM Trade Manager

This is a trade manager specially for traders using martingale strategy and multiple trades at the same chart.


features:

- easy and fast to set the lot size with mouse clicks.

- Close all trades and close profit trades with a single click.

- Show details on the running symbol:

- number of trades (long - short) and total lots of each direction.

- total profit/loss on this symbol separately and for both directions.

- Break even point for both long and short.

- Estimated profit if all the trades hits its TP.

- Show statistics of all the symbols from the history, (Note that you must show all history on your platform in order for the EA to get it)

- modify the take profit for all trades with the same direction.


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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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