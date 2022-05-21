AM Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
Ehab Basheer Abdulsalam YahiaI am Ehab Yahia born in Libya on 1995 and studied on computer engineering and had my bachelor's degree there, then I moved to Malaysia to get my master's degree on computer engineering.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 May 2022
This is a trade manager specially for traders using martingale strategy and multiple trades at the same chart.
features:
- easy and fast to set the lot size with mouse clicks.
- Close all trades and close profit trades with a single click.
- Show details on the running symbol:
- number of trades (long - short) and total lots of each direction.
- total profit/loss on this symbol separately and for both directions.
- Break even point for both long and short.
- Estimated profit if all the trades hits its TP.
- Show statistics of all the symbols from the history, (Note that you must show all history on your platform in order for the EA to get it)
- modify the take profit for all trades with the same direction.