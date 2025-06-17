Wall Street Hunter MT4


Wall Street Hunter – Professional Expert Advisor for US30/Dow Jones
Wall Street Hunter is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to conquer the high volatility in US30/Dow Jones. Using a one-shot trading strategy, this EA only opens one position per signal, with carefully calculated Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).

This EA relies on a combination of four main technical indicators to get the best entry and avoid false signals. It does not use Martingale, Grid, or Averaging, so it is safer to maintain account stability in the long term.

With a thoroughly tested algorithm, Wall Street Hunter helps traders take advantage of the best opportunities without having to constantly monitor the market!

Wall Street Hunter Advantages

Specially Designed for US30/Dow Jones

Built and optimized for the Dow Jones (US30) index which has high volatility and fast price movements.

One-Shot Trading with TP & SL
Open only one position per signal with tight Stop Loss and measured Take Profit, ensuring risk remains under control.

Combination of Reliable Indicators for Accurate Signals
Wall Street Hunter uses four main technical indicators to support trading decisions:

Williams %R (WPR) – Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for more accurate entries.

Average True Range (ATR) – Measures market volatility and determines optimal SL & TP levels.

ADX (Average Directional Index) – Determines trend strength to only enter the market when the trend is strong enough.

Awesome Oscillator (AO) – Analyzes market momentum to avoid too early or too late entries.

With this combination of indicators, EA can filter out market noise, avoid false signals, and optimize profit opportunities.

Professional Risk Management
EA does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. All positions are controlled with Stop Loss & Take Profit, so that the account remains safe even though the market moves aggressively.

High Execution Speed
Designed to capture the momentum of fast price movements on the US30, so that it can take advantage of the best opportunities with low latency.

Suitable for Traders Who Prioritize Capital Security
Wall Street Hunter is ideal for traders who prioritize risk control and consistent profits, without the need for manual intervention.

How EA Wall Street Hunter Works
Analyze the US30/Dow Jones market with a combination of technical indicators.
Wait for confirmation of valid signals based on momentum, trends, and volatility.
Automatically open BUY or SELL positions only if market conditions are in accordance with the strategy.
Trades are automatically closed when the price reaches Take Profit or Stop Loss.

Wall Street Hunter Specifications
Pair: US30/Dow Jones
Timeframe: H1 or M30 (Recommended)
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Adjusted to risk)
Broker: Brokers with low spreads and fast execution are recommended
VPS: Recommended to ensure EA runs 24/7 without interruption
Ready to Conquer Wall Street?
Use Wall Street Hunter and let this EA work for you! Maximize profit opportunities in the US30 market with strategies that have been tested and developed for real market conditions.
