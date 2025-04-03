Cross MA Optimiser

3

📈 Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4!

In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies.

Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this powerful tool adapts to market conditions to deliver the best possible settings for your strategy.

🚀 Why Use Cross MA Optimiser?

🔹 Eliminate trial and error – find the best moving average settings automatically
🔹 Improve accuracy – identify high-probability crossover points for better trade execution
🔹 Adapt to market conditions – optimize both trending and ranging markets for consistent performance

🔥 Key Features:

✅ Smart Historical Data Analysis
🔹 Analyzes past price movements to pinpoint the most effective crossover parameters.
🔹 Evaluates accuracy and profitability to refine your trading strategy.

✅ Customizable Moving Average Optimization
🔹 Choose between SMA and EMA to match your preferred trading approach.
🔹 Define specific date ranges or bar counts for tailored analysis.

✅ Dynamic Adaptability & Actionable Insights
🔹 Adapts to changing market conditions, ensuring reliable performance across different timeframes.
🔹 Provides clear, data-driven feedback to help traders optimize their strategies.

📊 Optimize Your Trades with Precision!

Cross MA Optimiser is the ultimate tool for traders looking to refine their moving average crossover strategies with precision. Whether you're trading in a trending or ranging market, this optimizer maximizes profitability and eliminates guesswork.

🔹 Take your trading to the next level! Get the Cross MA Optimiser today and start trading smarter!

⚠️ THIS IS OUR FREE VERSION PROVIDED SOLELY FOR PARAMETER ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES! ⚠️

📢 FOR TRIAL AND FULL VERSION, PLEASE VISIT ALGOFOREST.COM ❗


Video Cross MA Optimiser
Reviews 6
hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.03 14:15 
 

Useful tool and can visualize the optimization process.

Recommended products
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
Jerk Indicator
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Indicators
In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Time Based Close
Hiu Fung Lau
Utilities
Time Based Close - Automated Trade Management EA Overview Time Based Close is a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It automates trade management by closing positions based on a user-defined holding time, while also protecting your account with a dynamic drawdown control feature. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA simplifies your trading strategy and helps you manage risk effectively. Key Features Time-Based Closing : Automatical
FREE
OBV Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader4 The OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader4 is a smart analytical tool designed to automatically highlight divergences between On Balance Volume (OBV) and price movement. This indicator is widely used in momentum-based strategies and eliminates the need for manual detection of divergence patterns. It provides clear visual cues by marking potential buy zones with blue signals and potential sell zones with pink markers. «Indicator Installation & User Guide
FREE
Thinking
AppTechGo
Indicators
T hinking  encompasses a flow of   ideas   and   associations   that can lead to   logical   conclusions . Although thinking is an activity of an existential value for   humans , there is still no consensus as to how it is adequately defined or understood. Thinking allows humans to make sense of, interpret, represent or   model   the world they experience, and to make predictions about that world. It is therefore helpful to an organism with needs, objectives, and desires as it makes   plans   or
FREE
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating pat
FREE
Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Indicators
Trend Rising is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator, use best for scalping on TF M30 and below that analyzes the trend and momentum pattern using Bill William Indicators on multiple timeframes.  As the result, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs. The Trend Rising indicator is developed based on Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Indicator.     Key Features Identify the beginning and the end of the trend as display with colors.  Identify eas
FREE
LexusBO
Aliaksei Haurylenka
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The LexusBO indicator is recommended for trading binary options . Signals are generated when the RSI, ADX, CCI indicators cross the customizable levels. The indicator displays signals using "up/down" arrows on the chart. Their values are available in the buffer arrays (buffer with index 0 - "up" arrow, with index 1 - "down" arrow). This makes the indicator easy to use for automated trading through specialized Expert Advisors. The recommended timeframe is M5. The indicator has a built-in counter
FREE
HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Indicators
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
HF PriceGrid
Wong Sze Wai
5 (1)
Utilities
This indicator help you to easily calculate the price moving. You can change the gird size withing the input parameter for your trading style, such as hedge, swing trader, ect. It can let you easy to find your takeprofit and stoploss target price in chart. For more about my tools and EA, you can join my channel below, thank you. Telegram channel:   t.me/HenryEAChannel
FREE
SuperMac Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4 (1)
Experts
FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
FREE
Pip and Margin Value
SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
Utilities
This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin  required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.
FREE
Python Proxy Backtest
Cheung Ka Ho
Libraries
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connection of brokers and the freedom of library utilization. The potential of your EA now becomes unlimited as you can create
FREE
Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,   Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair. mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correl
FREE
Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Stock Exchange Channel
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
Индикатор реализован для определения классического канала движения цены, который используется на крупных биржевых площадках. Не перерисовывается Синий уровень - это уровень поддержки  Красный уровень - это уровень сопротивления  Белый уровень - является Pivot-уровнем  Настройки Period_SEC  - ввод  значения периода . Примечание:  Индикатор определяет уровни только на пятизначных котировках! Метод торговли:  Открытие позиций осуществляется от уровней , именно на их значениях происходит отскок цены
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want to track their floating and daily profit & loss (P&L) in both USD and their local currency. This tool provides real-time conversion using a user-defined exchange rate, helping traders visualize their trading performance more effectively. Check out my all other MT4/MT5 indicators and EAs >>   HERE Key Features   Displays running profit and loss in   USD and your local currency.   Dai
FREE
MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
RedeeCash Volumes Indicator
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Indicators
Version History : Date Version Changes 6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release 6/21/2022  1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes  Description : RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts. When attaching
FREE
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Indicators
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (12)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (47)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Wall Street Indicator – Your Key to Trading Success! Tired of tools that promise the world but fail to deliver results? Designed for MT4, the Wall Street Indicator is the ultimate solution to elevate your trading to the next level. This indicator has been meticulously developed to provide clear, reliable, and precise signals. Here's why the Wall Street Indicator is the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced traders: Unmatched Performance – Proven Results 1-year detailed backtest: With
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Apollo Trend Rider
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Trend Rider is an easy to use arrow indicator which provides BUY and SELL signals. The indicator does not repaint and thus gives you the opportunity to test the indicator and adapt it to any trading instrument and time frame you want to use in trading. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. This indicator is based on the combination of several strategies which include trend, breakout and reversal type strategies. It is possible to use the indicator as a s
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifies moments when market sentiment may change by linking RSI signals with price action. Whenever the RSI moves above or below preset levels (default 70 for overbought, 30 for oversold), the indicator draws a channel directly on the chart. These channels mark
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.68 (41)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.66 (53)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 2 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
Smart Breakout Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trend Hunter
Andrey Tatarinov
4.75 (20)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
More from author
XPowerAI Gold
Ka Ka Ho
3.33 (6)
Experts
XPower AI Gold – AI-Powered Gold Trading for Maximum Precision Trade Gold (XAUUSD) with intelligent automation! XPower AI Gold is a fully automated trading system designed to optimize your Gold trading strategy with AI-driven market analysis, smart trade execution, and dynamic risk management . Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA helps you maximize profit potential while minimizing risk —without constant manual adjustments. Why Choose XPower AI Gold? 1️⃣ AI-Powered Ma
FREE
OneClickCloseAll
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
One-Click Close All – Instantly Exit All Trades in MT4 Take control of your trades with One-Click Close All , a powerful MT4 script designed for fast market exits. With a simple drag-and-drop action, you can close all open orders instantly—no more manually closing trades one by one. Key Features: Instant Order Closure – Exit all open trades with a single click, perfect for volatile markets. Drag & Drop Simplicity – No complex steps—just drop the script onto your chart to execute. Essen
FREE
Open Chart Buy Sell Colors
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
In the dynamic world of trading, visual acuity is paramount for making informed decisions. For traders who struggle with color blindness—a condition that affects approximately 5-10% of males and a much lower percentage of females—distinguishing between buy and sell signals can be particularly challenging. ​ Recognizing this unique challenge, we are proud to introduce “Open Buy Sell Color”, a MetaTrader 4 script designed to enhance visual clarity for all traders. This tool offers customization o
FREE
ZigZag Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicators
Precision Trading with Advanced Market Analysis! Gain an edge in forex trading with a comprehensive analysis suite that helps you categorize volatility, estimate swing lengths, and make data-driven decisions based on historical market behavior. Key Features: Advanced Swing Detection Customize sensitivity to price movements by defining minimum bars and price shifts required for a new swing. Tailor it to your trading style for precise trend identification. Volatility Analysis
FREE
MACD Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions. Why Use MACD Optimiser? Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and sign
FREE
Martingale Scanner
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Martingale Scanner: Smart Trade Analysis for Martingale Strategies The Martingale strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach that requires precise execution and careful risk management. Without the right tools, traders may struggle to analyze market conditions and adjust trade sizes effectively. Martingale Scanner is designed to simplify and optimize this process, providing traders with a structured way to apply the strategy efficiently across different currency pairs. Why Use Martingale Scan
FREE
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
CopiTemplateToAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Copy Template to All Charts – Instantly Apply Your Chart Setup in MT4 Save time and ensure consistency with Copy Template to All Charts , a powerful MT4 script that instantly applies your selected chart template to all open charts with just one click. No more manual adjustments—this tool helps you maintain a uniform trading setup effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Template Application – Instantly copy your preferred chart template to all open charts. Save Time & Effort – Eliminate the
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
Mtf MACD Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Mtf MACD Standard can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf MACD Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patterns or structur
FREE
CloseAllCharts
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Close All Charts – Instantly Close All Open Charts in MT4 Declutter your workspace and improve efficiency with Close All Charts , a simple yet powerful script that instantly closes all open charts in MT4 with a single click. No more manually closing charts one by one—this tool helps you manage your trading environment effortlessly. Key Features: One-Click Chart Closure – Instantly close all open charts in MT4 with a single action. Streamlined Workspace – Remove unnecessary charts for a c
FREE
One Click Open 28
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
One-Click Open 28 – Instantly Load 28 Forex Charts in MT4 Boost your trading efficiency with One-Click Open 28 , a powerful MT4 script that instantly opens 28 major forex pair charts with just one click. No more wasting time setting up charts manually—this tool helps you focus on market analysis and trade execution. Key Features: Instant Chart Setup – Open 28 forex pair charts in one click, eliminating manual setup. Time-Saving Automation – Spend less time opening charts and more time an
FREE
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable C
FREE
Bingo Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Utilities
Bingo – Smart Exit Automation for MT4 In the realm of trading, having a reliable exit strategy is just as crucial as finding the right entry. Bingo, an expert advisor for MT4, is designed to automate your trade exits with precision—ensuring you lock in profits and minimize losses without second-guessing your decisions. With advanced trailing take profit and stop loss, Bingo takes the complexity out of trade management, helping traders maintain discipline and execute their strategies flawlessly.
FREE
Update History 28
Ka Ka Ho
Libraries
Update History 28 – Instantly Refresh Historical Data for 28 Major Currency Pairs Keep your market analysis accurate and up to date with Update History 28 , a powerful script that refreshes historical data for 28 major forex pairs in MT4 with just one click. No more manually updating charts—this tool ensures you always have the latest price history for precise trading decisions. Key Features: One-Click Data Refresh – Instantly update historical data for 28 major forex pairs. Enhanced Mar
FREE
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patt
FREE
Mtf ATR Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicators
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average True Range  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ATR Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating pat
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilities
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Filter:
Sio Kei Wong
124
Sio Kei Wong 2025.05.05 04:24 
 

can not use it, why?

Tom Dai
210
Tom Dai 2025.05.03 16:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.03 14:15 
 

Useful tool and can visualize the optimization process.

マーク リ
217
マーク リ 2025.05.02 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John W
53
John W 2025.05.02 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jeffrey
237
Jeffrey 2025.05.02 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review