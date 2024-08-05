Relative Average Calculator

Relative Average Cost of Open Positions Indicator

Description: The “Relative Average Cost of Open Positions” indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who engage in mean reversion strategies. It calculates the average entry price for both buy and sell positions, considering the total volume of open trades. Here are the key features and advantages of this indicator:

  1. Mean Reversion Trading:

    • Mean reversion strategies aim to capitalize on price movements that revert to their historical average. By calculating the relative average cost, traders can identify potential reversal points and make informed decisions.

  2. Breakeven Point:

    • The relative average cost price serves as a breakeven point. When the current market price crosses this level, traders can assess whether their positions are profitable or not.
    • If the market price exceeds the relative average cost, it suggests potential profits.
    • Conversely, if the market price falls below the relative average cost, it indicates potential losses.

  3. Hedge Account Support:

    • The indicator considers both buy and sell positions, making it suitable for hedge accounts.
    • It calculates the weighted average entry price, taking into account the lot sizes of each position.

  4. Easy Integration:

    • The MQL5 app seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms.
    • Traders can add the indicator to their charts and customize its parameters.

  5. Visual Representation:

    • The indicator displays the relative average cost as a horizontal line on the chart.
    • Traders can visually compare the current price with this reference level.

  6. Risk Management:

    • Knowing the relative average cost helps traders manage risk effectively.
    • It provides insights into whether existing positions are favorable or need adjustments.

Usage:

  1. Install the indicator in your MT5 platform.
  2. Observe the relative average cost line on your chart.
  3. Consider potential reversals when the market price approaches this level.


Recommended products
MML Data Bridge
Rylan Wallace
Libraries
INTRODUCING MML Data Bridge The demand for bridging external data and machine learning with trading platforms is higher than ever. MetaTrader 5 is a powerful environment for trading and back testing, but without a data bridge, MT5 is largely isolated from using any external data. MML Bridge is a developer tool that allows users to bridge external data into MT5 for back testing, live trading, and optimization. It's built for ease of use, providing users with a simple function API that drip-feeds
FREE
SignalXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (4)
Libraries
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS The SignalXpert was developed by me to provide traders who use the indicator RangeXpert with a powerful analysis tool. RangeXpert serves as the foundation of the system – it detects precise market areas and provides the data that SignalXpert evaluates in real time to generate clear, actionable signals. This enables the simultaneous monitoring of up to 25 different assets in various timeframes and detects the most important market movements in real time. T
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
Statistic Titan
Van Trong Tran
Indicators
# Statistic Titan — Lịch Sử Giao Dịch Của Bạn, Được Biến Thành Huyền Thoại **Lịch trình hiệu suất hàng tháng hiển thị ngay trên biểu đồ của bạn — không cần bảng tính, không cần ứng dụng bên thứ ba, không cần xuất dữ liệu.** Hầu hết các nhà giao dịch theo dõi kết quả trong một mớ hỗn độn các báo cáo của nhà môi giới, sổ tay và các tab Excel, những thứ nhanh chóng trở nên lỗi thời ngay khi một giao dịch mới kết thúc. Statistic Titan thay thế tất cả những điều đó chỉ bằng một cái nhìn: toàn bộ
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
Indicators
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicators
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
RVFL Indicator One Candle Strategy
Ravi Gurung
Indicators
Want to AUTOMATE this strategy? We have released the fully automated Expert Advisor based on this logic. Check out Range Vector Fibo Logic EA here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158065 UPGRADE AVAILABLE: Tired of manual trading? I just released the Automated MTF Version with Mobile Alerts and Auto-Targets. Get the Pro Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159350 Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) One Candle Strategy Stop waking up at 3 AM to draw lines manually. Range
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
The Ultimate Risk Calculator
Elias Jose Vielma Molina
Utilities
Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
Experts
EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
FREE
Sweep Liquidity
Nawal Kishor Yadav
Indicators
Liquidity Sweep Pro v3.2 — Smart Money Liquidity Detection Professional indicator designed to detect institutional liquidity sweeps in real time. Identifies Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) sweeps with automatic Strong and Weak classification. Main Features: • Real-time detection of BSL and SSL sweeps • Strong vs Weak sweep classification based on wick ratio, body close, and volume • Built-in quality filters:    - Wick Ratio Filter (adjustable for Strong & Weak)    - Vo
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ModernUI Library
Levi Dane Benjamin
Libraries
ModernUI Library for MetaTrader 5 ModernUI is a chart-hosted user interface library for MetaTrader 5. It helps MQL5 developers build cleaner EA panels, dashboards, settings windows, forms, tables, dialogs, drawers and compact trade-style interfaces inside the MT5 chart environment. It is built for developers who want a more professional interface layer than scattered chart objects, while still keeping full control over their own EA, indicator or utility logic. Modern UI - User Guide   | EA Examp
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Libraries
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
Libraries
Friends, join us! Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all! Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with th
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Libraries
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Libraries
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
Libraries
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Libraries
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
T5L Library for TSUTrader
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Libraries
T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
Libraries
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
Libraries
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
Andrei Khloptsau
Libraries
A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to se
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
Libraries
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Libraries
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Libraries
The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
KP Trade Panel
Supol Polkun
Libraries
KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA MT5 facilitates various menus. KP TRADE PANEL EA is an EA skin care in MT5 is an EA that puts the system automatically in download EA MT5 to test with demo account from my profile page while some Trailing Stop Stop Loss require more than 0 features EA determines lot or money management calculates lot from known and Stop loss TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss order Buy more AVR TS = Trailing stop plus
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
More from author
Reversion Sniper Pro
Abdullah Tanriverdi
Experts
Most EAs fail because they are "black boxes" with rigid rules that break when market volatility shifts. Reversion Sniper Pro  is different. It is designed as a powerful, transparent trading engine that gives the trader total control over risk, grid dynamics, and entry precision. It is designed with the experienced traders with the proven mean reversion strategies used by thousands all over the world. Whether you are scalping the 1-minute noise or swing trading the 15-minute trends, this EA adapt
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review