CurrencyStrengthIndexFromZigzag

This indicator shows currency strength starting from the higher Zigzag.





In the parameter add_after, enter the additional characters used by each company.





Example: EURUSD_z → _z





Zigzag_timeframe determines the time frame of the Zigzag, but if the Zigzag timeframe is lower, the relevant timeframe will be used.





The left and right buttons at the bottom of the indicator move the Zigzag apex back and forth.





You can also move it to any location by selecting the vertical line that is the starting point.





*It may not work properly if applied to charts of other than the eight target currencies.





*If the loading of chart data for the eight currencies has not been completed, the graph may not be displayed correctly.