DTM Channel breakout
- Indicators
- Gabor Bocsak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
DTM Channel indicator interactively draws a top a bottom and a fast trendline creating a channel or a Triangle.
If any of the trendlines are touched by the price from either side it will send an alert according to the settings!
Very simple , only the colors of the trendlines and the alerts need to be set.
This indicator will benefit any other indicators you are using!
Ready to go!
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller