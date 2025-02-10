DTM Channel breakout

DTM Channel indicator interactively draws a top a bottom and a fast trendline creating a channel or a Triangle.

If any of the trendlines are touched by the price from either side it will send an alert according to the settings!

Very simple , only the colors of the trendlines and the alerts need to be set.

This indicator will benefit any other indicators you are using!

Ready to go!

