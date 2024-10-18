FxCycle Scalper EA

Fxcycle XAU Scalper

Category: Scalping EA

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD ( Use Low Spread Broker )

Timeframe: M1

New Version :

The updated Fxcycle XAU Scalper version 1.03 now features an enhanced trading logic designed for more aggressive strategies. This version introduces continuous buy stop and sell stop orders that are triggered by indicator signals, regardless of pending orders still in the market. The EA efficiently manages pending orders while enforcing a defined limit on the number of active orders, allowing for dynamic trading without missing opportunities. This makes the EA suitable for fast-paced, high-frequency trading environments, ensuring it adapts to market movements while maximizing trade execution opportunities.

Description:

Fxcycle XAU Scalper is an advanced EA designed specifically for traders looking to scalp the XAUUSD pair on the M1 timeframe. This EA combines the power of the RSI, MACD, and Moving Average indicators to identify optimal market momentum. With a focus on gold price volatility, this EA is able to capitalize on small fluctuations to make quick profits.





EA Characteristics:





Pending Stop Orders: This EA uses pending stops to open positions with precision on both buy and sell signals.

Indicator Combination: RSI is used to measure overbought or oversold conditions, MACD to detect momentum and divergence, and MA for short-term trend confirmation.

Risk Management: Comes with strong risk management, including stop loss, take profit, and automatic trailing stops to maintain profits.

Money Management: The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on capital and leverage, ensuring that each position is safe for the available account size.

Single Signal Logic: Only one order will be opened per signal, thus avoiding overtrading and keeping the EA's performance stable.

Debug Mode: This feature allows users to monitor the EA's performance in depth, so that it can be further analyzed if necessary.

Optimal Performance: Designed to work most effectively in volatile markets like XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

Recommended Use:





Recommended Pair: XAUUSD.

Timeframe: M1 (1 minute).

Leverage: Minimum leverage of 1:500 is recommended for best results.

VPS: It is recommended to use a VPS with low latency to ensure orders are executed quickly in a very fast market like XAUUSD.

Advantages:





Successful validation on MQL5.

Simple yet effective strategy for scalping.

Good risk management with adjustable lot sizes.

Optimal results in volatile market conditions.







