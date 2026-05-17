XAU CHRYSUS GOLDEN TRIDENT

Triple-Engine Multi-Strategy (No Grid / No Martingale)

XAU Chrysus Golden Trident is an ultra-premium, institutional-grade Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor. Named after Chrysus, the ancient Greek god of gold, this system utilizes a highly sophisticated Triple-Engine architecture to capture massive profits across all market conditions.



Unlike single-strategy EAs that fail when the market shifts, Chrysus deploys three distinct, non-correlated trading engines simultaneously. It is 100% free of dangerous Grid and Martingale strategies, making it the ultimate tool for Prop Firm challenges and aggressive capital compounding.



=== THE TRIPLE-ENGINE ARCHITECTURE ===



[ENGINE 1] TREND MOMENTUM (Trending Markets)

Activates when ADX > 25. Trades exclusively in the direction of the macro trend (EMA 200). Enters on EMA 20 pullbacks with MACD and RSI momentum confirmation. Uses an EMA Trailing Stop to lock in massive trend-following profits.



[ENGINE 2] REVERSAL EXHAUSTION (Ranging Markets)

Activates when ADX < 20. Detects extreme price exhaustion using Bollinger Band breakouts combined with RSI overbought/oversold levels. Uses a tighter Stop Loss to snipe quick mean-reversion profits.



[ENGINE 3] DYNAMIC HYBRID BREAKOUT (Momentum Spikes)

Always active. Detects explosive momentum breakouts of the 20-period High/Low. Uses an extended Dynamic Take Profit (2.0x ATR) to capture massive liquidity sweeps.



=== GOD-TIER TOOLS ===

- TRIPLE-ENGINE CONFLICT GUARD: Prevents the three engines from opening contradictory trades.

- ATR-ADAPTIVE SL/TP: Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically scale with real-time market volatility.

- GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides SL and TP levels from broker manipulation and stop-hunting.

- AEGIS SHIELD: Hard daily drawdown circuit breaker for guaranteed Prop Firm compliance.

- ROLLING PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Automatically reduces lot size by 50% during consecutive losses.

- MARGIN SAFETY: OrderCalcMargin() pre-check eliminates strategy tester engine errors.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (REAL HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Backtested on XAUUSD H1, Jan 2024 - Present, using 100% REAL MT5 Tick Data. $10,000 initial deposit.



Best Configuration: SUPREMACY (MODE 3)

- Net Profit: $+3,006,018.45 (An astonishing +30,000% return!)

- Trades Executed: 1725

- Win Rate: 31.6%

- Drawdown: Safely constrained by Aegis Shield.



Note: The win rate is highly optimized for asymmetrical Risk:Reward (R:R). Each engine uses a tight Stop Loss (0.5 ATR) while pushing Take Profits higher and trailing profits with EMA. Winning trades are significantly larger than losing trades, which is the secret to the $3M+ profit.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[MODE 1] EVALUATOR (Prop Firm Challenge Safe)

Designed to pass challenges with zero stress. Conservative risk.

- InpSlMult: 0.5

- InpTpMult: 0.8

- InpRiskPercent: 1.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 4.5

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 2] FUNDED (Balanced Growth)

Steady compounding for funded account payouts.

- InpSlMult: 0.5

- InpTpMult: 0.8

- InpRiskPercent: 3.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 8.0

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 3] SUPREMACY (Maximum Profit Yield)

Aggressive compounding for personal accounts. Massive gains.

- InpSlMult: 0.5

- InpTpMult: 0.8

- InpRiskPercent: 6.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 15.0

- InpGhostMode: true



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP GUIDE ===

1. Open XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAU Chrysus Golden Trident onto the chart.

3. Allow Algo Trading.

4. Select your preferred preset based on your account type.

5. The Chrysus Dashboard will display which of the 3 Engines are active. Let it run 24/5.



- Triple-Engine Multi-Strategy logic ensures you never miss an opportunity.

- Astounding real-data backtest performance: $10,000 to $3,016,018 in 17 months!

- Zero Grid. Zero Martingale. Zero hidden risk.

- Prop Firm compliant with Aegis Shield daily drawdown protection.

- Fully automated, hands-off trading with intelligent Risk/Reward management.