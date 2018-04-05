Trend Surfer for USDJPY

Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.)

USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/oversold conditions, identifying more reliable entry points. By accurately grasping market trends and executing trades in line with those trends, it maximizes profits.

USDJPY Trend Surfer is an ideal tool for traders who aim to ride trends. It assesses market trends, enters trades when a trend is confirmed, and uses a trailing stop function to extend profits, ensuring significant gains. Conversely, if the trend is not captured, it cuts losses early to minimize risk.

This EA does not have a high win rate. The reason is that it cuts losses early when it fails to capture a trend. However, when it does capture a trend, it accumulates profits as long as the trend persists. This balance of risk and return is a key feature of USDJPY Trend Surfer.

In backtesting, attention must be paid not only to profits but also to the values of PF, RF, and DD. PF (Profit Factor) becomes more accurate with a higher number of trades (an unnaturally large profit factor may indicate a low number of trades). This EA has about 6,000 to 12,000 trades over three years. RF (Recovery Factor) indicates the potential to achieve higher profits with less risk; generally, an EA is considered acceptable with a score of 5.0 or higher and excellent with 10.0 or higher. DD (Drawdown) is influenced by factors such as initial margin and whether it is simple or compound interest, but the aim is below 20%, ideally 10%.

USDJPY Trend Surfer allows you to control trading times. By focusing on markets where trends are likely to occur, such as the Tokyo market, European market, and US market, efficiency can be increased. Additionally, USDJPY Trend Surfer features a function that cancels trades when the spread is wide. Trading with a wide spread carries higher risk, and this function helps avoid unnecessary losses.



