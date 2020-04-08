Turtle Soup Indicator ICT MT4

Turtle Soup Indicator ICT for MT4



The Turtle Soup Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a well-known trading pattern within the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. It specializes in identifying false price breakouts, helping traders recognize situations where the price movement is deceptive. When market conditions align, the indicator provides an entry signal in the opposite direction of the breakout, making it highly effective for reversal trading strategies.

This tool features a straightforward visual design, categorizing false breakouts as either Internal or External. Moreover, newly formed highs are labeled as "HH" and lows as "LL," with green lines connecting these key points. These green lines act similarly to a ZigZag pattern, assisting in trend visualization.





Indicator Specifications Table



Category ICT - Predictive Signal - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal - Range Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Swing Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Commodities - Stocks

Key Features of the Indicator



Within the ICT approach, fake breakout setups hold significant value. The Turtle Soup indicator pinpoints key levels where traders commonly set stop losses, labeling these as Liquidity Hunt Zones. When a liquidity hunt occurs, the indicator marks these areas with a green arrow, providing traders with actionable signals. Since it functions across multiple asset classes, it is applicable to forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Turtle Soup Indicator in an Uptrend

Based on the USD/CAD 1-hour chart, the price has fallen below a critical support zone. The Turtle Soup indicator detects this false breakout and signals a buy opportunity with a green arrow. If the price rebounds and surpasses the support level, it confirms that the breakdown was deceptive, indicating a strong possibility of a price reversal to the upside.

Turtle Soup Indicator in a Downtrend

On the Binance Coin 4-hour chart, the price has moved beyond a key resistance level. The Turtle Soup pattern identifies this invalid breakout and generates a sell signal, indicated by a green arrow.





Indicator Settings



Theme – Adjust visual preferences on the chart.

– Adjust visual preferences on the chart. Minor Trend Calculation Type (ZigZag - Candle Close) – Choose the method for minor trend calculations.

– Choose the method for minor trend calculations. Show Minor Trend ZigZag – Toggle the display of the minor trend ZigZag.

– Toggle the display of the minor trend ZigZag. Show Major Trend ZigZag – Toggle the display of the major trend ZigZag.

– Toggle the display of the major trend ZigZag. Show External Signal – Enable or disable external trade signals.





Conclusion



The Turtle Soup Indicator for MT4 is designed to detect two distinct types of fake breakouts: internal and external. As one of the essential ICT trading patterns, it helps traders minimize losses by highlighting liquidity hunt areas and signaling trade entry opportunities. This versatile tool is widely used across forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, making it an invaluable addition to any trader’s toolkit.



