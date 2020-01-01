A B fractals and voids projection lines

An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks.

The classic version is available for free in my store under the name "BreakOut Space Center Projection" You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a new and comfortable one or change an old computer.

I don't know if you need this indicator. It is exciting and with it you can immerse yourself in technical analysis along well-known paths or derive your calculations and strategies. Also a good question. My plan is to do analysis on stocks, since their chart is active only for about 8 hours a day, and if you do an analysis on H4, you can return to the chart only 2-4 times during these 8 hours for a couple of minutes with a clear strategy.

The third version may be released not much later, there are already blanks, and it will be able to analyze itself under specified conditions, as well as give entry and exit signals.

________ The indicator is temporarily free ________

Technical analysis by fractals has long been known among traders and analysts of price direction forecasts.

This indicator differs from the standard method of drawing lines along points "A and B".
In the standard way, the line is drawn along the low price of the candlestick for the lower fractal and the high price candlestick for the upper fractal. In my indicator, the lines are drawn in the center of the fractal, relative to the overlapping neighboring bars. I have repeatedly made sure that the forecast is more clear. When the price goes out of the average range of the price movement by dozens of times, touches the forecast line without crossing it even by 1 point, and a rollback from the line begins!! I had no doubts about the effectiveness of this type of analysis.

An additional calculation is carried out according to the centers of the void fresh, relative to the two neighboring bars. The middle of the void of the candlestick can be used for points "A and B".My favorite strategy is to start all the lines from one of the highest or lowest breakouts in the trend, and then with the appearance of new bars, plot the "B" points along the fractals, so the trend becomes visible, and if the price starts to exit it, then you can trade in the direction of the exit of the trend.

Apart from the standard strategy of searching for the trend by the upper and lower trend lines, you are not limited in other strategies. Which you can try out according to my recommendations or withdraw yourself.


* The version has been brought to the moment of comfort and saving time of analysis in which you can:

--- draw lines from several points A to several points B. Each point "A or B" can be marked with one click on each point or draw a range for points "A or B" in which all the desired points "A or B" will be marked.

--- to moveEach point "A or B" has its own group, and all lines linked to points "A or B" can be moved to another point/points "A or B" in a few clicks.

--- to delete lines in whole groupsAll lines linked to the same point A or B can be deleted in 2 clicks.

--- Highlight/hide fractals and breakout voids, which are separated by colors for top and bottom.

--- Change the colors of lines, markups, and even buttons to suit your style and to separate lines or groups of lines.

--- Lines can be drawn from " upper fractals / lower fractals / mid-void candle with breakout up / middle void candle with breakout down " along " upper fractals / lower fractals / void middle candle with breakout up / void middle candle with breakout down ".That is, the line can start from one type and go through the same or another type.

 

How to use the indicator.

## To remove all lines from the chart, press any key of the keyboard ##

1. Put the indicator on the chart and set up the parameters.

It is worth returning to this step when you have already learned how to work with lines and then customize the template to your style. If everything is well set up by default:)

Author chart - If you leave it "true", the chart will be in the author's style of chart colors and bars, matching the colors of the lines and marks. Zoom is also configured for a broad view of the situation; it will be more convenient to increase zoom for laying lines.

The following 3 parameters are responsible for the history on the chart. The old lines will begin to disappear if you choose to calculate in bars. If you are testing, for example, from 2020, then it is worth setting the calculation from the date, 1.1.2020

Voids also on gaps - Disabled by default, if you enable voids, voids will be shown not only on bars, but the indicator will also start recognizing gaps as voids.

You can then change the void colors of the rising and falling bars.

Number of bars to fix from fractal - if left as default, all possible fractals will be highlighted. If, for example, it is 3, then to the left and right by 3 bars, the fractals will not be highlighted and active. It is better to draw 2 lines from neighboring fractals and get 2 lines almost one on top of the other, for more accurate results.

Then there are the highlighting colors of the upper and lower fractals.

Level line Width is the width of the label by fractals and voids.
Mouse hover marker - Changes color when hovering over fractals and voids.
Width of the mouse hover marker - the thickness of the mark when hovering the mouse.

Then there are 3 colors of rays. Relative to point "A", the beginning of the beam.
And the width of the rays.

Marked level is the color of the mark on the "A" or "B" point when they are already marked.

In the "First Buttons" section, you can change the appearance of the permanent buttons on the chart. For a wide 4k screen extension, I set the "Button size coefficient" to "2", otherwise the buttons are cut off.

For a wide 4k screen extension, I set the "Button size coefficient" to "2.3", otherwise the buttons are cut off.

In the "Ray Button" section there is a parameter "Selecting an additional line for editing", if you change it to "true", then the laid parallel lines from the finished lines will be immediately selected and so you can immediately move them with the mouse or go to the color and style options.

The "Diapason" section of the style changes the style of the vertical lines to mark "A" or "B" points between the lines.

 

2. Illumination of fractals and voids.

Initially, fractals and voids are not shown. Click "Voids" to show voids.Click "Fractals" to show fractals.At any time you can click on them again to hide them from the chart. Optimal after the analysis is completed, for a cleaner chart.

3. Build new lines.

3.1 Single points "A" and "B" - mark points "A" and "B" with the mouse, clicking on each desired point for analysis.

Click on "A" then "Mouse", now you can mark the "A" points by clicking on fractals or voids.

When all the "A" points are fixed, the marked points are red by default, now mark the "B" points, click on the "B" button, then also on "Mouse".Mark all the desired "B" points by clicking on the fractals or voids.

Points "A" and "B" are specified. Press the "B" button and you're done. The lines have been laid. From all points "A" to all point's "B".

Practice several times to consolidate the lesson. You can use the uppermost "Delete" button to quickly remove all lines from the chart.

Colors help remind you of which points you are drawing, the button changes the color to the active one.

3.2 Automatically mark points in the range between two lines. We can draw two lines, and all possible points will be marked between them. Instead of marking each point yourself.Used for both "A" and "B" points. You can mark only "A" points in the range, and mark "B" points manually.  that only one type of points can be selected in one range, along the lower or upper fractals, voids up, down, or all voids. However, this still simplifies manual point labeling and can be re-analyzed for a different type of point in just a few seconds.

And the way we draw points in a range.

Click on "A" then "Range", two vertical lines will immediately appear on the screen. Pull them with the mouse, for example, put the first line on the very bottom of the trend up, and the second line on the very top of the trend. Click on the desired type of points. A fractal up or down. Emptiness up or down or any emptiness. Click and see that the horizontal lines have disappeared and the clicked type of dots has red marks on the bars.

Now we need to draw points "B".Click on the "B" button and if you want to draw single points "B", then click on "Mouse", mark the points manually and press "B" again. If you want to draw points "B" in the range, click "Range". Two vertical lines will appear, pull them with the mouse, in the menu on the right, click on the type of points through which points "B" will pass and press the "B" button. The lines have been drawn.

 

4. Removing lines.

Delete one line. Click on the line you want to delete, click "Delete ray" in the drop-down menu.

Remove a group of lines from a single point "A". Click on any of the lines that come from point "A". Click "Group A", then the "A" button on the right. All lines originating from the same bar have been removed.

Delete a group of lines that pass through a single point "B". Click on any of the lines that pass through the same point "B". Click "Group B", then the "B" button on the right. All lines running on the same point "B" are deleted.

5. Moving already laid lines.

Any line drawn by the indicators can be changed to its beginning, point A and its continuation, point B. This is also possible for a whole group of lines.

Change point A for a single line:
Click on the line. Click on A from the menu. The line has disappeared and now the mouse cursor highlights the options for fixing points A.Now fix a new point A or even several points A with the mouse and then you will have several lines passing through the same point B.When the new point(s) are marked. On the right menu of the indicator, click A again. If you press B, the result may confuse you.

Change point B:
Same as point A.

Change the start or continuation of lines for a group.
Line Group - Whenever you draw more than one line in a single session. A group of lines is created and you can change its points A or B. This helps if you have drawn points and accidentally hooked the wrong point and want to change it, or if the graph develops, you can shift the analysis. one of the lines, then Group A if you want to change points A, mark the new points A and in the right menu on the graph click A. The same to change points B. With the buttons Group B, mark the new points B and press B.

6. Parallel line objects.

The indicator allows you to draw a parallel line from any line of the indicator. At a distance of 1 point or more. Such lines are plotted as an object and can be used with the EA for automated trading or alerts from the lines. The color of the parallel line will be the same color as the line from which it was taken, to change the color you need to click 1 or 2 times on the parallel line, then with the right mouse and "Trend line properties" where you can also change the style and width of the line. That is, the parallel line meets all the rules of the MetaTrader terminal, as you would draw it from the terminal menu.

To draw a parallel line, click on the line from the indicator, then "Ray add". An input field will appear, enter the distance of points from the line in it. (50) - 50 points above the line. (-50) - 50 points below the line.

 

 

 


Recommended products
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
TrendPlus
Sivakumar Subbaiya
4.07 (14)
Indicators
Trend Plus   Trendplus  Indicator   Time Frame: Suitable for any time frame.  Purpose: Trend Prediction. Blue and red candle indicate the buy and sell call respectively. Buy: When the blue candle is formed buy call is initiated. close the buy trades when the next red candle will formed.   Sell: When the Red candle is formed Sell call is initiated. close the Sell trades when the next blue candle will formed.   Happy trade!!
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (68)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.5 (2)
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Super Trend Alert Indicator for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and follow market trends with precision. This indicator uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze price movements and provide clear trend signals, making it suitable for traders across all experience levels. You can find the MT5 version   here You can find the MT5 version here   SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Download the Expert Advisor    Supertrend Strategy EA MT5 Key features of the Super Trend Indic
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicators
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (45)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.69 (68)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (295)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (94)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
PipRush MT4
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! $44 instead of $88! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!   Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breako
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (655)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
More from author
Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
FREE
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
BreakOut Space Center Projection
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Using the indicator you can 1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it. 2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed w
FREE
BreakOut Space Fixation
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version". EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators. The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator. For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction. If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator. Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one. Send a private message "notify
FREE
Min Max spread study
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal. Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above. This information will help in the following cases: - Maximum trading spread EA    --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and th
Kings of the hill
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
With Kings of the hill EA, you can set up the grid yourself based on indicators from the market.  In order to test grid trading from any indicator, it is not necessary to buy it immediately and Kings of the hill itself can also be bought or rented only after you have set up the grid and tested it on history.  In the new version, the opening of new grid orders (already available) added, only after passing the next distance and the appearance of a new indicator signal. Look at indicators in the m
Live Go
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
Fast flat
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
No back
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
The indicator records price jumps or movements without return. It gives a signal about a rapid price movement without return to a given distance. Then it gives a second signal when the price has turned around to a given distance. It colors bars without a return price. An example of standard parameters. 500 and 300. When the indicator sees that the price went in one direction 500 points and not one of the 500 points had a rollback back to 300 points, then it is immediately fixed without a return,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review