BreakOut Space Fixation
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version".
EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators.
The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator.
For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction.
If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator.
Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one.
Send a private message "notify EA version of New No Back" before release and you will receive EA at the lowest price. Hoping for a positive rating from you.
Breakout fixation indicator.
You can connect to No back EA and try to find parameters for successful trading.
Parameters:
Minimum points new break out - the minimum distance for the arrow to appear and open a order through No back EA.
Specify "0" to show all breakouts.
Buffer signal rollback disable - Will cancel the signal to open a order if the distance is too high.
Shift signal bar - on which bar to open a order via EA. 0 at the current bar, but it is worth noting that full breakout recognition will be fixed by closing from the right of the adjacent bar.
Signals - Terminal notifications.
Break out - Brighten up the voids. Yes / No.
Arrow - Show arrows. Yes / No.
It's a very good indicator to identify direction of next few candles. But one troublesome problem is too many alerts once I install in all major pairs and several products. My brokers warn me too many alert message from server, they may close my account if I keep using it ! Can you let me know how to solve it ? I really love your this product !