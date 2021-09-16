BreakOut Space Fixation

An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version".





EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators.

The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator.

For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction.

If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator.

Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one.





Send a private message "notify EA version of New No Back" before release and you will receive EA at the lowest price. Hoping for a positive rating from you.





Breakout fixation indicator.