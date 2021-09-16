BreakOut Space Fixation

4.5

An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version".


EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators.

The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator.

For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction.

If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator.

Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one.


Send a private message "notify EA version of New No Back" before release and you will receive EA at the lowest price. Hoping for a positive rating from you.


Breakout fixation indicator.

Determines Break Out by finding the void of the candlestick.

May be an addition to your personal set of indicators. Recognition of breakouts can be useful no less than MA, RSI and other indicators.

You can connect to No back EA and try to find parameters for successful trading.

Parameters:

Minimum points new break out - the minimum distance for the arrow to appear and open a order through No back EA.

Specify "0" to show all breakouts.

Buffer signal rollback disable - Will cancel the signal to open a order if the distance is too high.

Shift signal bar - on which bar to open a order via EA. 0 at the current bar, but it is worth noting that full breakout recognition will be fixed by closing from the right of the adjacent bar.

Signals - Terminal notifications.

Break out - Brighten up the voids. Yes / No.

Arrow - Show arrows. Yes / No.


Reviews 3
quantum_wg
248
quantum_wg 2023.02.06 13:16 
 

It's a very good indicator to identify direction of next few candles. But one troublesome problem is too many alerts once I install in all major pairs and several products. My brokers warn me too many alert message from server, they may close my account if I keep using it ! Can you let me know how to solve it ? I really love your this product !

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:28 
 

ok

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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One King Stocks and Crypto
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
What we are talking about: This assistant can serve you for a long trading career. Optimized for those cases when you work on forecasts and want to buy a stock or crypto coin cheaper and sell it more expensive. Do you have an estimated closing price for profit: - If yes, then we will set up the robot to reach the price with greater profit and less risk. - If not, if you do not know exactly how much a stock or coin can grow, then you can maximize profit even with a small increase, due to a tempor
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BreakOut Space Center Projection
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Using the indicator you can 1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it. 2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed w
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Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
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Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
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Min Max spread study
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal. Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above. This information will help in the following cases: - Maximum trading spread EA    --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and th
Live Go
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
Fast flat
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
A B fractals and voids projection lines
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks. The classic version is available for free in my store under the name " BreakOut Space Center Projection " You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a n
ECNture Raging Gold
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Gold is a popular trading instrument for traders. It offers accessible conditions for long-term trading and scalping for quick profits. Read it, don't look between the lines, only then will you understand what kind of monster this is, this is the word I screamed when my keys opened the lock to the world of trade, which shook me up completely and opened many more doors, both in trade and in my career. The stars of fate led me to create a trading robot for gold. Specifically, gold. It's not just c
Fixer
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Utilities
Track your orders, build a unified equity across selected symbols, magic numbers, terminals, and trading accounts. Closes orders when specified conditions are met. Creates new portfolios and adapts to already running portfolios according to your conditions. In short, take a look — it is worth it. If you have questions, write. If you are not sure about the settings, ask, I will help. Virtual SL, TP, Trailing.  * * * * It may seem like nothing special, but in practice they often help more than
ECNture Piranha Bar
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
A flock of piranhas devours trading bars on the chart, collecting profits. They hunt, receive signals to act, and enter the market. They don't wait long for distant prey, resting until it's nearby or switching to a new bar and ravaging it as it rises or falls. This happens so quickly and imperceptibly on the chart, as the number of closed orders increases in the statistics window and the profit line curves upward. Your terminal may freeze, but underneath, the piranhas are actively fighting to co
Strategy tester HTML to CSV
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Utilities
Instant converter of MT4 strategy tester report files to CSV files. For traders or developers. Test a trading EA in the strategy tester. Save the report (Results -> right-click -> Save as report) and move the StrategyTester.HTM file (you can rename it) to the common/files folder, which is the shared file folder for all terminals. Apply the script to any live chart where no EA is running. The script won't disrupt anything and will disappear from the chart after conversion. Set the strategy te
Bitcoin Tikva No Limits
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Self-guided trading EA. Agree. All hope of buying Bitcoin for $1,000 and selling it for $100,000 has already died. Even if Bitcoin rises to $1,000,000, that's only a tenfold increase, so how long can we expect that to last? I've come a long way to bring this feature back. It wasn't my goal to create a bot specifically for Bitcoin. Parallel development and experimentation led to this product. When the system started showing its best side, I continued working to squeeze out the maximum possible.
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quantum_wg
248
quantum_wg 2023.02.06 13:16 
 

It's a very good indicator to identify direction of next few candles. But one troublesome problem is too many alerts once I install in all major pairs and several products. My brokers warn me too many alert message from server, they may close my account if I keep using it ! Can you let me know how to solve it ? I really love your this product !

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5810
Reply from developer Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.02.09 00:06
Hey. If you set "shift signal bar" from 0 to 1, the signal alert after closed space.
Also, you can set for alert only large space signals. With parameter "minimum points new breakout". I will add that I tested this indicator on auto trading and did not see the ability to earn money in it. Perhaps it will be effective with other indicators or find entry patterns and then you can create an EA or expand "No back EA".
adhamahmed
64
adhamahmed 2022.12.07 10:00 
 

VERY VERY VERY VERY GOOOOOOOOOOOOD

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:28 
 

ok

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