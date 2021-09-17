BreakOut Space Center Projection

Using the indicator you can

1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it.

2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed wide and we want to catch a reversal, then it is better to open the first deal to the line, 100, 200 points.

Short-term - You can fix the first and second points on fresh fractals, wait for a return to the line and open a reversal deal at a distance of ~30 points to the line.

3 When you have an open transaction and you want to know where to close the profit, you can set up on the line and close it until a certain line is reached.

4 Identify a breakdown - Lines are based on fractals and breakdowns, a breakdown starts from the line, the breakdown can also stop on the line or the line will appear at the centers of the breakdown, the breakdown will continue 2 times longer when it reaches the line. All this has been observed more than once in studying the behavior of lines.

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It’s worth running it in a tester and seeing how to draw lines and what the results are from them.





The indicator plots trend lines