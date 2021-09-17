BreakOut Space Center Projection

5

Using the indicator you can

1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it.

2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed wide and we want to catch a reversal, then it is better to open the first deal to the line, 100, 200 points.

Short-term - You can fix the first and second points on fresh fractals, wait for a return to the line and open a reversal deal at a distance of ~30 points to the line.

3 When you have an open transaction and you want to know where to close the profit, you can set up on the line and close it until a certain line is reached.

4 Identify a breakdown - Lines are based on fractals and breakdowns, a breakdown starts from the line, the breakdown can also stop on the line or the line will appear at the centers of the breakdown, the breakdown will continue 2 times longer when it reaches the line. All this has been observed more than once in studying the behavior of lines.

_ _ _

It’s worth running it in a tester and seeing how to draw lines and what the results are from them.


The indicator plots trend lines

in the center of the breakout:
  - Blue line, It is laid on the candles in which the neighboring candles are below.
  - Red line, It is laid on the candles in which the neighboring candles are higher.

  - Gold line, It is laid according to breakdown points.

For use. Press "Projection". Click on the candle, Center, Bottom, or Top.

Then select a point on the second candle.

To delete, click on the line and the green "Delete" or "Delete all lines" button on the chart.

For highlighting break out spaces in red and blue. Use the BreakOut Space Fixation indicator.

Overlaying on the chart in the order "Projection of the breakout space center" then "Fixing the breakout space".

Number bars analysis - if you set, for example, 50. Then out of 50 bars on the left and right, the indicator will suggest clicked for high, low point.

Bars to show brake out spaces - How many bars to highlight on history.

Minimum points new break out space - Minimum break out spaces   distance  for highlighting.

If you like the indicator, a more convenient version is available for a small fee. A B fractals and voids projection lines

Reduces analysis time by tens of times. Try it in the strategy tester and evaluate the full potential of the new version.


Reviews 2
adhamahmed
64
adhamahmed 2022.12.07 10:01 
 

VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2022.05.03 02:17 
 

muy bueno, gracias

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
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The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
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An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks. The classic version is available for free in my store under the name " BreakOut Space Center Projection " You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a n
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Gold is a popular trading instrument for traders. It offers accessible conditions for long-term trading and scalping for quick profits. Read it, don't look between the lines, only then will you understand what kind of monster this is, this is the word I screamed when my keys opened the lock to the world of trade, which shook me up completely and opened many more doors, both in trade and in my career. The stars of fate led me to create a trading robot for gold. Specifically, gold. It's not just c
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Track your orders, build a unified equity across selected symbols, magic numbers, terminals, and trading accounts. Closes orders when specified conditions are met. Creates new portfolios and adapts to already running portfolios according to your conditions. In short, take a look — it is worth it. If you have questions, write. If you are not sure about the settings, ask, I will help. Virtual SL, TP, Trailing.  * * * * It may seem like nothing special, but in practice they often help more than
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A flock of piranhas devours trading bars on the chart, collecting profits. They hunt, receive signals to act, and enter the market. They don't wait long for distant prey, resting until it's nearby or switching to a new bar and ravaging it as it rises or falls. This happens so quickly and imperceptibly on the chart, as the number of closed orders increases in the statistics window and the profit line curves upward. Your terminal may freeze, but underneath, the piranhas are actively fighting to co
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Instant converter of MT4 strategy tester report files to CSV files. For traders or developers. Test a trading EA in the strategy tester. Save the report (Results -> right-click -> Save as report) and move the StrategyTester.HTM file (you can rename it) to the common/files folder, which is the shared file folder for all terminals. Apply the script to any live chart where no EA is running. The script won't disrupt anything and will disappear from the chart after conversion. Set the strategy te
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Self-guided trading EA. Agree. All hope of buying Bitcoin for $1,000 and selling it for $100,000 has already died. Even if Bitcoin rises to $1,000,000, that's only a tenfold increase, so how long can we expect that to last? I've come a long way to bring this feature back. It wasn't my goal to create a bot specifically for Bitcoin. Parallel development and experimentation led to this product. When the system started showing its best side, I continued working to squeeze out the maximum possible.
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adhamahmed
64
adhamahmed 2022.12.07 10:01 
 

VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY VERY GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5810
Reply from developer Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2022.12.08 14:26
Thank you!
joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2022.05.03 02:17 
 

muy bueno, gracias

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