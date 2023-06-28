Min Max spread study

Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened.
How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened.

The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal.

Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above.
This information will help in the following cases:
- Maximum trading spread EA
   --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and then most of the transactions will not open.
   --- Study your maximum spread for each instrument/currency pair separately and consider attaching an EA separately for each instrument with a different maximum spread in the EA parameters.
- Study the behavior of spread changes
   --- During which hours or sessions the spread goes down or up and what is the range.
   --- Range / by how much the spread changes when news is released.
   --- Range / by how much the spread changes during price jumps, long bars.
- In what spread ranges your deal was opened. Find the bar in the file on which the deal was opened
- Compare spreads with other brokers or accounts.
- Find out on which spreads to test EA.
There may be other situations that I haven't mentioned.

How the indicator works.

The indicator is attached to the chart and starts saving spread changes on each bar for the selected timeframe. For further study by the user.

How to run the indicator.

Attached to the chart of a trading instrument / currency pair.

Select the timeframe for saving bars.
- So if M1 is selected, then in the report we see the minimum and maximum spread for every minute in a day.
   --- M1 is the most optimal for in-depth study of the spread.
   --- H1 will easily show the spread range on each hour.

Set the file name.
- The indicator itself adds the name of the currency pair and timeframe to the name. You can add the name of the broker, since all spread report files are saved in the same folder from all terminals. To avoid confusion and overwriting the file.

Set the separator so that you can read the file through Excel. ; - for the Russian version. , - for the English version.

Whether to show the length of the bar. Yes or no.

Leave the graphs open for data collection.

Open the folder C:\Users\MY-UERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
We find our files, open and study.

English parameters and aditional updates in soon in next update

Event.

Support EA's development to save spread on new trades - No risk, fraud, risky algorithms.
By purchasing Min Max spread study you will be guaranteed a minimum price of $30 and constant updates on EA Spread Savings.

Send a message before or after your purchase.


How to extract the variation spread from the tick provider?

Yes it is possible. Now you can extract the variation spread from history using the strategy tester.

By running the indicator in the strategy tester, "Min Max spread study" will collect data on spread changes for the date specified in the strategy tester and save it to the same "files" folder for further study of variation spread changes.

This is shown in the video.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Using the indicator you can 1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it. 2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed w
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Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
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EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
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The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
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An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks. The classic version is available for free in my store under the name " BreakOut Space Center Projection " You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a n
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Gold is a popular trading instrument for traders. It offers accessible conditions for long-term trading and scalping for quick profits. Read it, don't look between the lines, only then will you understand what kind of monster this is, this is the word I screamed when my keys opened the lock to the world of trade, which shook me up completely and opened many more doors, both in trade and in my career. The stars of fate led me to create a trading robot for gold. Specifically, gold. It's not just c
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Track your orders, build a unified equity across selected symbols, magic numbers, terminals, and trading accounts. Closes orders when specified conditions are met. Creates new portfolios and adapts to already running portfolios according to your conditions. In short, take a look — it is worth it. If you have questions, write. If you are not sure about the settings, ask, I will help. Virtual SL, TP, Trailing.  * * * * It may seem like nothing special, but in practice they often help more than
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Experts
A flock of piranhas devours trading bars on the chart, collecting profits. They hunt, receive signals to act, and enter the market. They don't wait long for distant prey, resting until it's nearby or switching to a new bar and ravaging it as it rises or falls. This happens so quickly and imperceptibly on the chart, as the number of closed orders increases in the statistics window and the profit line curves upward. Your terminal may freeze, but underneath, the piranhas are actively fighting to co
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Instant converter of MT4 strategy tester report files to CSV files. For traders or developers. Test a trading EA in the strategy tester. Save the report (Results -> right-click -> Save as report) and move the StrategyTester.HTM file (you can rename it) to the common/files folder, which is the shared file folder for all terminals. Apply the script to any live chart where no EA is running. The script won't disrupt anything and will disappear from the chart after conversion. Set the strategy te
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Experts
Self-guided trading EA. Agree. All hope of buying Bitcoin for $1,000 and selling it for $100,000 has already died. Even if Bitcoin rises to $1,000,000, that's only a tenfold increase, so how long can we expect that to last? I've come a long way to bring this feature back. It wasn't my goal to create a bot specifically for Bitcoin. Parallel development and experimentation led to this product. When the system started showing its best side, I continued working to squeeze out the maximum possible.
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