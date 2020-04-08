Daily High Low Marker Analyzer MT5

Daily High Low Marker Analyzer – Master the Market's Extremes!

Are you a serious trader who wants to track the daily high and low price levels with absolute precision? Do you need a powerful and reliable tool to analyze market structure, support & resistance, and price behavior? If so, the Daily High Low Marker Analyzer is the perfect tool for you!

This cutting-edge MT5 utility helps you: Identify the highest and lowest price of the day in real time. Plot dynamic high & low price lines directly on the chart. Get instant price updates without delays. Display key trading information including account details, broker name, and date. Customize line styles, colors, label visibility, font sizes, and position.

Why is tracking daily highs and lows important? The daily high and low are among the most critical price levels in trading. Professional traders use these levels to anticipate reversals, breakouts, and trend continuations. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, having these levels marked is essential for better decision-making.

How Does It Work? Every trading day, the market creates a new high and low. The utility automatically:

  1. Tracks the highest and lowest price throughout the day
  2. Updates the price levels dynamically when new highs or lows form
  3. Draws real-time horizontal price lines on the chart
  4. Labels the price levels with accurate values
  5. Refreshes daily for a clean and organized analysis

This means you never miss an important price level! The tool ensures that your technical analysis remains precise, allowing you to capitalize on key market movements.

Full Customization for Your Needs We understand that every trader has a unique trading style and chart setup. That's why we've made this tool fully customizable!

Adjustable Features: Colors – Choose different colors for high/low lines Line Styles – Solid, dashed, or dotted lines Label Visibility – Enable or disable price labels Font Size & Position – Modify according to your preference Update Interval – Control how often the tool refreshes

No unnecessary distractions, just clean, effective, and powerful daily level tracking!

Why You Need This Tool If you trade breakouts – Identify price action near highs & lows before entering trades! If you trade reversals – Find potential reversal points for better entries! If you use support & resistance – Daily high & low are crucial S/R levels! If you trade with precision – Instantly update levels to match real-time market action!

This tool is your ultimate companion in any market condition!

Get It Now for Just $30! For just $30, you get a professional-grade utility that can enhance your trading accuracy significantly!

Get Daily High Low Marker Analyzer Today & Take Control of Your Trading!

Need Support? Feel free to send me a direct message anytime!


