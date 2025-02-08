Volume Bar POC

The Volume Bar POC Indicator is an innovative tool that provides precise visualization of key price levels (Point of Control, POC) based on tick volume trades. This indicator analyzes each price point within individual candles and displays the most significant levels, which can be used as strong support and resistance zones. Ideal for both intraday and long-term trading strategies.

How does the Volume Bar POC Indicator work?

The indicator uses an advanced process to calculate the POC during the formation of each candle:

  1. Creating a table when a candle opens:

    • As soon as a new candle opens, the indicator creates an internal table with the following data:
      • Price: All price levels within the range between the candle’s Low and High.
      • Volume: Number of quotes (tick volume) at each price level.
    • The table dynamically covers all price points within the candle's range.

  2. Updating the table during candle formation:

    • As the High and Low values change, new price levels are added to the table.
    • The volume at a specific price level increases every time the market (Bid/Ask quotes) passes that level.

  3. Calculating the POC (Point of Control):

    • The indicator continuously monitors which price level has the highest volume.
    • The POC is defined as the price level with the highest number of ticks or trade volume.
    • This information dynamically updates, so the indicator always displays the most active price level during candle formation.

Key features and benefits:

  • Tick volume analysis: Works with tick volume, ensuring high accuracy and compatibility across all markets supported by the MetaTrader 4 platform.
  • POC directly on candles: The indicator displays the POC for each individual candle, enabling immediate identification of key price levels with the highest trade volume.
  • Real-time data: The POC is calculated only from the moment the indicator is added to the chart. Historical data is not displayed retroactively, ensuring precise analysis of current market conditions.
  • Testable in the Strategy Tester: Fully functional in the strategy tester, enabling easy testing and optimization of trading systems.
  • Multiple timeframes in one chart: Monitor the POC on up to three different timeframes simultaneously, with their price levels displayed in a clear info panel.
  • Visualization and customization: Offers extensive customization options for visual elements to match your preferences and trading style.

Why is the Volume Bar POC Indicator exceptional?

  • Support and resistance zones: Accurately identify key price levels where the largest trade volume accumulates, which is crucial for planning trade entries and exits.
  • Flexibility: The ability to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously provides a broader market perspective, all within a single chart.
  • Optimized for all trader levels: Easy to use for beginners and professionals seeking an edge in market analysis.

Compatibility and specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Applicability: Suitable for currency pairs, commodities, indices, and other instruments.
  • Timeframes: Supports analysis of up to three timeframes (e.g., M5, H1, D1) simultaneously.
  • Testability: Fully testable in backtests using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Who will benefit from the Volume Bar POC Indicator?

  • Intraday traders: Maximum insight into short-term volume levels for quick decision-making.
  • Swing traders: Easily identify key support and resistance zones on longer timeframes.
  • Strategic investors: Use volume analysis for precise trade planning.

Gain a competitive advantage!

With the Volume Bar POC Indicator, you gain a tool that allows you to see key price levels directly on the chart. Its intuitive use, flexibility, and accuracy help improve your trading decisions and achieve better results.

Try the Volume Bar POC Indicator today and take your trading to the next level!


