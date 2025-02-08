SAR Vision MTF – Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator for MT5

SAR Vision MTF is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool that displays Parabolic SAR values from higher timeframes directly on the current chart. It is designed to assist traders in analyzing broader market trends without switching between multiple charts.

Key Features

Multi-timeframe functionality – View Parabolic SAR signals from higher timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1, H4) on lower timeframe charts.

Customizable appearance – Modify dot size, colors, and selected timeframes to match your chart preferences.

Clear visual representation – Distinct colors are used for each timeframe to help differentiate trend signals.

Lightweight and responsive – The indicator is optimized to run efficiently on various chart types.

Use Cases

Trend observation – Monitoring SAR signals from higher timeframes may provide additional context to current chart movements.

Potential reversal detection – Multi-timeframe SAR data can help in identifying potential turning points.

Flexible integration – Can be used in different trading styles such as intraday or swing trading, depending on the user's approach.

Note: This indicator does not provide trading signals or guarantee performance. It is intended as a supportive charting tool for discretionary analysis.



