Nash Professional – Advanced Automated Trading System for Forex


A Comprehensive Solution for Efficient Trading

Nash Professional is an advanced automated trading system designed for precise position management based on dynamic market analysis. The system is optimized for various market conditions and supports trading across 28 major and cross-currency pairs:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF.

Nash Professional is designed for traders who seek a systematic approach to the market with a strong focus on risk management, precise entries, and capital efficiency.


Comprehensive Trade Management

Trade Entry Filtering

  • Dual RSI filtering to increase entry precision.
  • Price movement validation before opening a trade to avoid entries in poor market conditions.
  • Dynamic adjustment of entry levels based on current volatility and market conditions.

Intelligent Position Management

  • Positions are opened using a dynamic level system that adapts to the current market situation.
  • Elimination of unsuitable trades through adaptive algorithms that block entries if the market moves excessively after a signal.
  • Option to trade single, well-filtered trades or use a dynamic trade series management approach.

Capital Management and Risk Control

  • Automatic lot size calculation (Auto Lot) based on account balance and risk preference.
  • Maximum daily loss settings that halt trading once the limit is reached.
  • Protection against extreme market movements through built-in security mechanisms, including stop-loss, maximum movement limits, and hedging strategies.
  • Consideration of spread and swap costs to filter out unfavorable trades.


How to Properly Use Nash Professional

  1. Using a Demo Account

    • To test Nash Professional on a demo account, it is recommended to set the initial capital to at least $2,000.
    • The default factory setting includes a conservative starting lot of 0.01 per $2,000, which has been calculated based on historical drawdowns.

  2. Selecting Currency Pairs

    • Nash Professional supports trading across 28 currency pairs, but the choice of instruments depends on the user's individual analysis and strategy.
    • Users can trade all supported pairs or exclude certain instruments based on expected market movements and volatility.

  3. Settings and Performance Interpretation

    • The results visible in screenshots reflect the factory settings that come pre-configured in Nash Professional when downloaded.
    • Any changes to the settings may lead to different results depending on market conditions and the user's strategy.

  4. Detailed Documentation and Calculation Tools


Advanced Features of Nash Professional

  • RSI-Based Trading Analysis – Combines primary and secondary RSI filters for maximum entry accuracy.
  • Dynamic Entry Levels – Positions are not opened at fixed distances but adapt to market conditions, reducing drawdown and improving capital efficiency.
  • Entry Protection Mechanisms – The system blocks trades if the market moves too aggressively after a signal, enhancing trade quality.
  • Custom Trading Hours – Users can define precise time windows for opening trades, optimizing performance based on specific market conditions.
  • Flexible Trade Management Settings – Choose between individual trade entries and dynamic multi-level trade management.
  • Automatic Trade Closure – Positions are automatically closed upon reaching a defined profit or loss level, ensuring efficient capital management.
  • Maximum Control Over the Trading Process – Users can set limits for the maximum number of trades, overall exposure, or daily loss limits.


Reviews 4
kupiska23
24
kupiska23 2025.03.13 08:28 
 

Brings me nice profits thank you :)

bassam2992
124
bassam2992 2025.06.04 12:09 
 

i need support because it is idle

More from author
Volume Bar POC MT5
Michal Hrubes
Indicators
The   Volume Bar POC Indicator   is an innovative tool that provides precise visualization of key price levels (Point of Control, POC) based on tick volume trades. This indicator analyzes each price point within individual candles and displays the most significant levels, which can be used as strong support and resistance zones. Ideal for both intraday and long-term trading strategies. How does the Volume Bar POC Indicator work? The indicator uses an advanced process to calculate the POC during
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilities
Prop Trade Assistant – Trading Panel for MT4 Prop Trade Assistant is a trading panel for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to help traders efficiently manage their manual trades. This tool calculates potential profit and loss, allows users to set daily profit and loss limits, and automatically closes all trades when these limits are reached. Features: Profit and Loss Calculation Automatically calculates potential profit and loss based on lot size and predefined Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP
FREE
SAR Vision MTF
Michal Hrubes
Indicators
SAR Vision MTF – Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator for MT5 SAR Vision MTF is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool that displays Parabolic SAR values from higher timeframes directly on the current chart. It is designed to assist traders in analyzing broader market trends without switching between multiple charts. Key Features Multi-timeframe functionality – View Parabolic SAR signals from higher timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1, H4) on lower timeframe charts. Customizable appearance – Mo
Volume Bar POC
Michal Hrubes
Indicators
The Volume Bar POC Indicator is an innovative tool that provides precise visualization of key price levels (Point of Control, POC) based on tick volume trades. This indicator analyzes each price point within individual candles and displays the most significant levels, which can be used as strong support and resistance zones. Ideal for both intraday and long-term trading strategies. How does the Volume Bar POC Indicator work? The indicator uses an advanced process to calculate the POC during the
bassam2992
124
bassam2992 2025.06.04 12:09 
 

i need support because it is idle

Michal Hrubes
496
Reply from developer Michal Hrubes 2025.06.04 18:05
I'd be happy to help, please send me the details of what you're having trouble with so I can solve it, thank you
Michal Urban
23
Michal Urban 2025.03.27 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michal Hrubes
496
Reply from developer Michal Hrubes 2025.03.27 11:49
Thanks, Michal! You're right it's not a money making machine, but a tool for those who know how to use it properly.
kupiska23
24
kupiska23 2025.03.13 08:28 
 

Brings me nice profits thank you :)

Jaro
24
Jaro 2025.03.11 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

